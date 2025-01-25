Brighton have now tabled a verbal offer to land a new midfielder for Fabian Hurzeler in the closing stages of the January transfer window, it has been reported, and the club have already had a response.

Brighton back in form and eyeing new signings

After an excellent start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign under Hurzeler, Brighton's form dipped a little. Though they last lost in mid-December, their 2-0 win over Ipswich Town was their first in nine games, with the Seagulls drawing six of those and losing vital ground in the race for European football next season.

Currently 9th, they are just two points outside a potential European spot, and just six points off the top four thanks to a return to form with consecutive victories, and are still in with an excellent chance of success come the end of the campaign.

They now face a run of fixtures that will define their campaign, with games against relegation threatened pair Everton and Southampton alongside a trio of sides above them and currently standing between them and a spot in European competitions next season.

Brighton's next five Premier League games Everton (Home) Nottingham Forest (Away) Chelsea (Home) Southampton (Away) Bournemouth (Home)

Having spent heavily in the summer, breaking their own transfer record several times, the Seagulls have understandably been quiet this month so far with exits the main concern around the AMEX Stadium. Julio Enciso has joined Ipswich Town on loan, while Evan Ferguson could still leave on loan in the final stages of the window.

Now though, there has been movement on the incomings front as they look to future proof their squad once more.

Brighton table verbal offer for Senegal midfielder

That comes as French outlet L'Equipe claim that the Seagulls are looking to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra this month, and have even gone so far as to make a verbal offer to land the star in the making.

Diarra, who was dubbed "excellent" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig on X, has started 17 times in Ligue 1 this season and skippers Strasbourg despite being just 21 years old. He has scored four goals and grabbed two assists in his time on the pitch, and has emerged as a potential future star in France's top division.

To that end, Brighton are keen to get their hands on him and have reportedly tabled a €23m (£19.4m) verbal offer for his services this month. It is added that the Seagulls have "contacted the decision-makers at BlueCo", who also own Chelsea, as they look to finalise a deal.

However, they are unlikely to be successful, with the report adding that the French side have outlined that "higher figures are expected" to prise their captain away from the club midway through the season.

Diarra is a man in demand, with Everton having been linked with him already this month, while Chelsea remain an option given their relationship with his club, where several of their loanees are currently plying their trade. However, it seems that no club will be picking him up for less than at least £20m this month.