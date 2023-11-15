Brighton are "plotting a move" to sign one club's "exceptional" attacking star, and they're confident they can beat many top sides to his signature.

Seagulls fly lower under De Zerbi

The Seagulls enjoyed an absolutely rip-roaring start to the 2023/2024 Premier League season, winning game after game over a series of excellent attacking displays.

However, manager Roberto De Zerbi has been forced to watch his side fly slightly lower in the last few weeks. Indeed, Brighton haven't recorded a single victory in their last five league outings. De Zerbi's last win came against Bournemouth in late September, and it's safe to say they were expected to pick up three points in a fair few of their latest encounters.

Brighton failed to get past struggling Sheffield United, Everton and Fulham in their last three, which will come as bitterly disappointing for De Zerbi when you consider just how incredible they looked two months ago. Perhaps dropping points at home to Sheffield United most recently, with midfielder Mahmoud Dahoud shown a red card, was a price worth paying for what was a historic Europa League win over Ajax a few days earlier.

Nevertheless, there have been questions as to whether Brighton have been found out lately, so perhaps the transfer window could provide a solution.

Brighton now "plotting" Roony Bardghji move

Indeed, according to Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke, Brighton are "plotting a move" to sign FC Copenhagen star Roony Bardghji.

The 17-year-old is fast gaining a reputation as one of his country's most exciting rising stars, even being dubbed the "Swedish Messi" (ESPN). Bardghji most recently put Erik ten Hag's Man United side to the sword in a Champions League group stage encounter.

The teenager scored Copenhagen's winning goal in a historic 4-3 win over the Red Devils on November 8, which may have helped put a host of clubs on red alert.

Bardghji is apparently being watched by a "host of top European and Premier League clubs", alongside Brighton, but it's De Zerbi's men who are apparently planning a swoop for the Swede. Brighton believe they can offer the winger a faster route to first-team football, which could potentially hand them an advantage over other top sides in the race for his services.

Bardghji possesses "exceptional" technique

Speaking to Sportexpressen, as shared by The Daily Mail, Bardghji's Sweden Under-17 coach was in no doubt over the player's brilliant potential.

“He has an understanding of the game, as well as good balance and coordination," said Roger Franzen.

"He has exceptional technique with the ball at his feet. It's incredibly difficult to take the ball off him. He is good one-on-one and has a good shot. He can shoot with both feet, even if he is basically left-footed, he can finish with the right as well.

“That makes him very difficult to read for the defenders. Will he go right or left? It makes him difficult to handle.”

The teenage talent is certainly one to watch, and given Brighton's past record of developing youth, they could be a match made in heaven.