As Brighton & Hove Albion look to complete their transfer genius once again, those at The Amex have reportedly set their sights on signing a Premier League winner for Fabian Hurzeler.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls rarely get things wrong in the transfer market. In fact, they've arguably stolen more headlines than most for how they seem to get it right time and time again, even as they're forced to restructure in the technical area and on the pitch.

What sums them up more than anything is just how seamlessly Hurzeler slotted straight in after replacing Roberto De Zerbi and becoming the youngest manager in Premier League history.

Now, with the January transfer window now open, it looks as though Brighton could act once again if the right opportunity presents itself. It looked as though, for example, the Seagulls had set their sights on Vitor Reis only for Manchester City to since provide tough competition in pursuit of the young Brazilian centre-back.

City's interest suggests that Brighton were certainly right to target the 18-year-old in what could still be a repeat of past deals for the likes of Julio Enciso and Alexis Mac Alliser. This time around, however, those in Sussex could look closer to home for a young talent.

According to Sky Sports, Brighton are now plotting a move to sign Harvey Elliott from Liverpool if his current struggle for game time under new manager Arne Slot continues in the next two transfer windows.

After playing a key part in Jurgen Klopp's final two seasons, Elliott's ill-timed injury at the beginning of Slot's tenure has left him low down in the pecking order and perhaps pondering whether he has a place at Anfield for the first time.

"Incredible" Elliott could take Brighton up a level

Still somehow just 21 years old despite already being a Premier League winner and a player who's been in or around the Liverpool squad for three seasons now, Elliott could quickly prove to be the Reds' greatest transfer regret if they allow Brighton to come swooping in. The Seagulls, meanwhile, would be landing a potential game-changer.

Whilst he is yet to get a consistent opportunity under Slot, the young midfielder played a key role under Klopp and earned the German's praise in 2022 when he returned from injury with a bang against Cardiff City in the FA Cup.

Speaking to reporters, as relayed by The Guardian, Klopp said: "Coming on is a great step back, scoring the goal makes it a proper fairytale. Harvey Elliott’s goal was very touching. I have known him for a while now, I know what an incredible talent he is and an incredible kid he is. When we lost him at Leeds (leg injury), it was one of the hardest moments of my career.”