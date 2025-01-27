Brighton are now expected to progress in a deal to sign a new defender for Fabian Hurzeler as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of rivals Crystal Palace.

Brighton planning for the future

After their heavy summer spending, it is little surprise to see Hurzeler's side having a quiet January despite their inconsistent Premier League form.

The Seagulls fell to a 1-0 defeat to Everton in their most recent outing, their fifth defeat of the campaign. However, they have also drawn 10 games, which leaves them 9th in the Premier League as things stand and six points outside a European place.

Wins over Manchester United and Ipswich suggested a revival was imminent after a run of eight games without a win, but their most recent defeat has seen that hope evaporate.

Brighton's next five Premier League games Nottingham Forest (Away) Chelsea (Home) Southampton (Away) Bournemouth (Home) Fulham (Home)

However, their transfer business so far this month has been firmly with eyes on the future rather than players capable of an instant impact. So far, they have only confirmed the addition of 21-year-old midfielder Diego Gomez from MLS side Inter Miami, and they are also keen to complete a deal to sign Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra with the club having reportedly already made a verbal offer to sign him ahead of rivals.

Instead, outgoings have been the focus with Julio Enciso joining Ipswich Town on loan, while Evan Ferguson could also depart before the end of the transfer window.

Now, it seems that Brighton have one more deal to try and complete in the next week.

Brighton could complete £15m+ signing ahead of Crystal Palace

That comes as the agent of defender El Hadji Malick Diouf has reportedly explained that Brighton could seal a deal to land his client in what would be a record sale for Slavia Prague.

Diouf has been the subject of intense interest this winter, and Crystal Palace made an offer to sign the fullback earlier in the window, only for it to be rejected. Now though, it is Palace's rivals who seem to have managed to seal a deal, which will come as a delight to the Seagulls faithful.

According to Africa Foot, the Senegalese defender may well be on his way to the Amex, and his agent has disclosed the details of a potential deal. It is claimed that Brighton are ready to offer "€16m plus €2m in bonuses" (£15.1m), while "a five-year contract worth €4m net per year", roughly £63,000 per week after tax is waiting for Diouf.

Left-back has been a problem position for the Seagulls, with Valentino Barco having failed to impress either at the Amex or on loan with Sevilla this season, leaving no natural alternative to Pervis Estupinan in Hurzeler's ranks.

Diouf may well fix that issue, while the 20-year-old could also prove the long-term successor to the Ecuadorian on the south coast.