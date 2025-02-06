After missing out on Tommy Watson on deadline day, Brighton & Hove Albion are now reportedly plotting a summer move to sign an alternative attacking option for Fabian Hurzeler this summer.

For the first time in a long time, a Brighton manager suddenly finds himself under pressure and facing criticism at The Amex following his side's humiliating thrashing at the hands of Nottingham Forest. Having initially made a sensational start, Hurzeler has struggled to maintain his side's form since November and last weekend's defeat summed up his side's struggles in one miserable afternoon.

The Seagulls rarely act irrationally, however, and the 31-year-old still seems likely to remain in the technical area with a harsh and early lesson learned against Forest last time out.

What far from made Brighton's week any better, meanwhile, was their failure to sign Watson. After reportedly submitting a bid worth £13m to sign the Sunderland teenager, there may have been plenty of hope that they'd get their man. The Black Cats remained stubborn, however, and those in Sussex were left feeling frustrated.

Whether the Seagulls try their luck once again this summer remains to be seen. Instead, reports suggest that they may turn their attention towards another Championship talent.

According to TeamTalk, Brighton are now plotting a summer swoop to sign Tom Fellows from West Bromwich Albion ahead of Premier League rivals Everton in a deal which could be worth as much as £20m.

As ever, promotion to the Premier League could be key to deciding any potential deal. If West Brom earn promotion, then any sale would be far less tempting as they look to navigate instant survival. Failure to earn such an achievement in the current campaign, meanwhile, would arguably leave the door ajar for Brighton or Everton to come calling.

"Unbelievable" Fellows is Premier League-ready

In pursuit of Watson, Brighton were eyeing a future star rather than a player likely to make an instant impact at 18 years old. Fellows, now 21 years old and often stepping up for West Brom, is the opposite of that. The right-midfielder is ready for the Premier League with or without the Baggies and could be handed the perfect summer route by the Seagulls.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Tom Fellows Kaoru Mitoma Starts 26 21 Goals 2 5 Assists 10 3 Key Passes 40 32

Compared to a player who reportedly attracted £50m+ interest from Saudi Arabia towards the end of the transfer window, Fellows has proven exactly where he belongs and could soon join Mitoma at The Amex as a result.

The young winger has earned impressive praise throughout the current campaign, including from West Brom forward Karlan Grant who told BBC Sport in August: "He's an unbelievable young player. As soon as he does that step-over, I know the ball's going to be arriving at the back stick and there's going to be chances."

Fellows' 10 assists this season have, of course, proved Grant right since his August prediction with chances arriving time and time again courtesy of the talented winger destined for the Premier League.