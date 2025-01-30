Using the winter window as a chance to look ahead to the summer, Brighton & Hove Albion are now reportedly in pole position to sign a new striker in a deal worth over £20m.

Brighton transfer news

The Seagulls have enjoyed a fairly quiet month as Monday's deadline continues to approach, having initially kicked off their January transfer window with a bang by welcoming Diego Gomez from Inter Miami. It must be said, however, that those at The Amex rarely get things wrong on the recruitment front and any arrivals are likely to be worth the wait in the summer.

That doesn't mean the rumours haven't been coming thick and fast in recent weeks though, with names such as El Hadji Malick Diouf and Habib Diarra among those threatening to steal the headlines.

The former would be a particular coup given that rivals Crystal Palace are also interested in his signature. The left-back could yet choose a move to Sussex over South London to hand Brighton an instant boost and the perfect way to end the transfer window.

Alongside the left-back, meanwhile, the Seagulls have already reportedly set their sights on a summer deal. According to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Brighton are now in pole position to sign Stefanos Tzimas who FC Nurnberg value at €25m (£21m) plus bonuses this summer.

Of course, the German club themselves must first secure the 19-year-old's signature on a permanent basis from PAOK Salonika, which they reportedly plan to do by triggering their €18m (£15m) option to buy.

Having already reportedly spoken to the young striker, it looks increasingly likely that Fabian Hurzeler will get his man this summer.

"Exciting" Tzimas could be latest Brighton coup

Brighton have built such a reputation for being ahead of the game when identifying top talents that any young star heading in their direction almost seems destined for great things. And Tzimas may well be no different. The Greek teenager has been the star of the show for Nurnberg at times in the 2. Bundesliga with 10 goals and two assists in just 17 appearances very much representing a player on the rise.

Dubbed "one of the most exciting teenage strikers in Europe" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Tzimas would certainly fit into the category of young Brighton players to watch if he does arrive this summer.

A player who only looks destined to find the back the net, Brighton could be about to pull off another piece of transfer genius.