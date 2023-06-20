Brighton & Hove Albion are lining up a move for Galatasaray fullback Sacha Boey, a move that could lead to limited further playing time for seemingly forgotten right-back Tariq Lamptey at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton transfer news – Sacha Boey

The Seagulls are set to take on Arsenal in the battle for the Frenchman's signature, according to Milliyet (via Sport Witness).

Nevzat Dindar, a Turkish journalist, states that Brighton have the advantage over their Premier League rivals in the race for the Galatasaray ace.

“Sacha Boey is going to England. €14m is not true, it’s expected to be at least €20m. Galatasaray are demanding for €22m [£20m]. Brighton made a higher offer than Arsenal. At the moment, an offer of around €18m has been received. Galatasaray will buy a good right-back to replace Boey if he leaves," he claimed.

Sacha Boey could be bad news for Tariq Lamptey

The Frenchman had a break season in Turkey and helped Galatasaray win the Turkish Super Lig for the first time since 2019, finishing top ahead over fierce rivals Fenerbache by eight points.

The full-back’s performances have earned him a call-up to the French U21 squad for the UEFA U21 European Championships this summer in Romania and Georgia, and no decision on his future will be made until he returns from the competition, according to The Sun.

Either way, this interest surely spells trouble for Lamptey, given his lack of minutes under Roberto De Zerbi last season.

Following his move to Brighton in 2019 and his subsequent breakthrough at the Amex Stadium, Lamptey was considered one of the highest-rated young defenders in England.

Back in 2020, Gary Neville backed Lamptey to make the England squad, preaching that the English national team had a welcome conundrum of who to pick at right back.

Speaking on Sky Sports Monday Night Football, Neville stated:

"The performance levels and the demands that are put on the modern-day full-back are absolutely incredible,' the defender-turned-pundit said. "Not just to defend, but to deliver assists, to deliver goals, match-winning moments.

“You think of the options now that England have at full-back. Reece James, Lamptey, you've got Kyle Walker, (Kieran) Trippier, Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best players in the world."

Despite the early praise, Lamptey’s career rise has stalled largely due to injury and the full-back was only a fringe player for Brighton this past season.

A recurring and serious hamstring injury has plagued the young right back.

Lamptey missed 16 games through the injury in the 20/21 season and missed a further 17 games later in the season due to his hamstring, per Transfermarkt.

Meanwhile, a knee injury was the plague in this past campaign, an injury that forced the 22-year-old two miss another 17 games at the end of the season, which included an FA Cup semi-final loss to Manchester United.

Brighton’s interest in the "tireless" Lions machine - as lauded by Turkish journalist Cetin Cem Yilmaz - is bad news for Lamptey and suggests the Seagulls have grown tired of the youngster's inability to stay fit.

Lamptey played just 20 league games for Brighton this season, starting in just 8% of their league games. In comparison, Boey featured in 31 league games for the Turkish champions in 2022/23.

If Brighton do beat Arsenal in the race for the sought-after French gem, it could be a big blow for Lamptey’s future at the club.