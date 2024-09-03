Former Celtic star Matt O'Riley's new employer, Brighton owner and chairman Tony Bloom, has provided an update on his injury after sustaining a horror challenge just moments into his debut last week.

The Hoops were very busy over the course of the summer, as manager Brendan Rodgers was keen to keep his side at full strength, as he eyes another campaign of winning everything that is on offer in Scotland, but lost O'Riley late in the day to the South coast club.

Celtic’s transfer window

Celtic added eight players to their squad during the summer transfer window, with their biggest capture being midfielder Arne Engels from Bundesliga side FC Augsburg, while they also allowed ten players to leave.

Celtic summer signings Arne Engels FC Augsburg Adam Idah Norwich City Auston Trusty Sheff Utd Paulo Bernardo Benfica Luke McCowan Dundee FC Viljami Sinisalo Aston Villa Kasper Schmeichel RSC Anderlecht Alex Valle (Loan) Barcelona

The Scottish champions allowed Mikey Johnston to leave and re-join West Brom on a permanent basis after his impressive loan spell last season. Other departures saw Hyeon-gyu Oh leave, as well as Sead Haksabanovic, Tomoki Iwata, and of course O’Riley.

It could have been worse for Celtic, as star man Kyogo Furuhashi was also being linked with a move away from Celtic Park. The 29-year-old emerged as a potential target for Manchester City as they looked at options to replace Julian Alvarez.

Pep Guardiola is said to be a “huge” fan of the forward and was left impressed by his performances in pre-season, especially when he played against the Blues in the USA. Kyogo was at it again on Sunday, as he played a big role in the club’s win over Rangers.

One of Celtic’s departures from this summer has already suffered a setback at his new club, and they have now provided an update on the player’s injury.

Celtic’s biggest departure during the summer was midfielder Matt O’Riley, as he joined Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal believed to be worth an initial £25m and up to £30m. The 23-year-old made his debut for the Seagulls in last week’s Carabao Cup tie against Crawley Town, but he was forced off after six minutes with ankle ligament damage.

Now, Brighton have released a statement on the player’s injury, with chairman Bloom hoping to have the midfielder back later this season after his successful ankle surgery.

Bloom told the Albion Podcast on the club’s website, via Sussex World: “We are hugely disappointed with that horror challenge on Matt O’Riley. He had his operation today (Monday), and that has been successful.

"We are all really looking forward to seeing him back at the later part of the year. It's really important to bring the right players with the right personality. From what I have seen and from what I have heard, everyone is fitting in well.”

O’Riley left Celtic Park this summer having joined the club in January 2022 from MK Dons. He played 124 times in Glasgow, scoring 27 goals and chipping in with an impressive 35 assists. The midfielder, who has also established himself now as a senior Denmark international, played a pivotal role in Celtic winning league and cup titles, and Hoops fans will certainly wish him well in his recovery.