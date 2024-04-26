Brighton are looking to bolster their ranks on the cheap this summer, and are ready to exploit another English side's problems with Financial Fair Play to do so.

Uncertainty surrounds Brighton

Struggling in the Premier League by their own lofty standards this season, the Seagulls nonetheless head into the summer with plenty of uncertainty around the AMEX. Chiefly, that speculation surrounds manager Roberto De Zerbi, who has been linked with a move away almost since he arrived at the club.

Previously linked with vacancies at both Liverpool and Barcelona, Xavi's decision to stay coupled with Liverpool's move for Arne Slot appears to have put pay to that.

However, other clubs are still lurking, and the likes of Juventus, Manchester United and Chelsea could all be on the hunt for a new manager before the new season begins. On the pitch, the Seagulls are braced for interest in striker Evan Ferguson, but it has very much been a season of rebuilding after losing all of Alexis Mac Allister, Moises Caicedo and Leandro Trossard in the last 18 months.

That has reflected in their performances, with De Zerbi's side comfortably beaten by Manchester City on Wednesday night and having won just one of their last five Premier League games, leaving them 11th in the table and six points outside a spot for next season's European competitions.

The likes of Carlos Baleba, Simon Adingra and Julio Enciso are all very much stars for the future, but they are yet to be able to perform consistently for the Seagulls, while Brighton's season has been hampered by injuries to Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March and Jack Hinshelwood.

Now, they look set to try and bolster their ranks with some much-needed additions.

Brighton looking to Leicester FFP woes

That is according to Football Insider, who report that the ever-savvy Tony Bloom is keeping a close eye on Leicester City with a view to a potential move for midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The Englishman has been in excellent form this season, and has long been a star in the making. Even after his debut for the Foxes, Brendan Rodgers hailed him as "outstanding", and he has not looked back since.

"I thought Kiernan was outstanding," said Rodgers back in 2021. "He wanted to prove a point, he was aggressive and he took on the burden of the game. "He knows the position that we want him to play. He has good energy and good athleticism.

"I've said about him improving on the ball, but he can give us that bite in midfield and he was a catalyst for the second half."

Dewsbury-Hall's impressive season Appearances 43 Goals 12 Assists 14 Shots on target per 90 0.72 Tackles and interceptions per 90 1.57

Now spearheading Leicester's attempted return to the Premier League, Dewsbury-Hall has attracted no shortage of interest in his services, while Leicester City themselves need to sell to comply with FFP.

Selling a homegrown talent would be the easiest way to balance the books, and the report claims that Brighton are "planning to submit a new bid" after seeing an effort to sign him in January turned down.

The Foxes demanded around £30m to let him leave in the winter, which Brighton were unwilling to match, but despite having three years left to run on his contract the midfielder may be available for less this summer as Maresca's side battle to avoid a points deduction.

On just £20,000 per week at the King Power Stadium, he could prove to be a low-cost addition with plenty of upside for the Seagulls should they find a way to get a deal over the line.