Tottenham Hotspur are looking at a potential alternative to playmaker James Maddison in the form of a "high level" Argentine star, with the £170,000-per-week midfielder's inconsistent form symbolic of Spurs' season so far.

James Maddison challenged to improve amid England snubs

Maddison's lacklustre showings on the field lately have resulted in the former Leicester City star's consistent omission from England duty.

In truth, despite some fantastic performances here and there, the nature of Maddison's stop-and-start form eventually cause ex-England boss Gareth Southgate to lose faith - and he decided to exclude the 27-year-old from his squad for Euro 2024.

Tottenham's next five Premier League games Date Man City vs Tottenham November 23 Tottenham vs Fulham December 1 Bournemouth vs Tottenham December 5 Tottenham vs Chelsea December 8 Southampton vs Tottenham December 15

Maddison has also missed their last two rounds of qualifiers for the Nations League, sitting out their international ties in both September and October, with the ex-Norwich City loanee also set to watch on at home as England prepare for clashes against Greece and the Republic of Ireland.

Reports have suggested that Tottenham are monitoring Shakhtar Donetsk starlet Georgiy Sudakov as a potential stand-in for Maddison, so the club may have plans to sign players in a similar mold, who could either alternate or challenge him for a place in the team.

"I don't think you pick national teams on the back of a free-kick, to be fair. I think you need more than that. So that's the first thing," said Postecoglou on Maddison's form, challenging him to earn back his England place.

"Look, secondly, it's with all these things I've always said, team selection, squad selection, it's more in the players' hands than the managers', they're the ones that need to put up the compelling evidence for people to make decisions.

"When I select a team on the weekend or when the England manager selects his squad, he's doing it on the back of the evidence he has before him. So if you miss out, well then you've got to say: 'OK, well I've got to give you more compelling evidence next time to get back in there.'

"I've never come across a manager who doesn't select what he thinks is the best team for what he wants and the purpose of his sort of brief. So, whether it's Madders or anyone else, they've just got to keep putting up the evidence that means they get selected for the next national team."

Brighton stance as Tottenham look at signing Facundo Buonanotte

Another possible alternative to the Englishman is Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Facundo Buonanotte. The Argentine has been excellent on loan at Leicester City this season, bagging three goals and two assists in all competitions as one of Steve Cooper's bright sparks, and The Boot Room claim Tottenham are looking at Buonanotte - whlst also sharing Brighton's sale stance.

“When he brakes and accelerates, he reminds me of [Lionel] Messi," said former Man City star Carlos Tevez. "He is at a very high level.”

Unfortunately, it's bad news for Spurs and perhaps Leicester too, as the Seagulls have no plans on letting their 19-year-old starlet go permanently at this stage.