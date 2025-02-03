Brighton & Hove Albion have made a late move to sign an "exciting" forward, and they have now received a response after submitting a £13m bid, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton inconsistent in the Premier League

Brighton still remain in the top half of the Premier League table, but they have been very inconsistent in recent weeks, and the downturn in form is likely to be a concern for manager Fabian Hurzeler. A win at Old Trafford is not the scalp it once was, but the Seagulls have struggled since the 3-1 victory against Manchester United, most recently suffering a 7-0 battering against high-flying Nottingham Forest.

As such, Hurzeler may be keen to make some additions before the transfer deadline tonight, having sanctioned Evan Ferguson's departure on loan to West Ham United until the end of the season.

The deal for FC Nurnberg's Stefanos Tzimas has now been completed, with the young forward arriving for a fee of £20m, although the Greek is set to remain with the German club on loan until the end of the season.

Another key target in recent days has been Sunderland forward Tommy Watson, yesterday submitting an offer of £8.5m after holding talks with the Championship side, and there has now been a new update. Taking to X, Romano has revealed Brighton have submitted a £13m bid for Watson, but it has been knocked back, with the deal now off.

The Seagulls were willing to send Simon Adingra on loan to the Stadium of Light to help orchestrate the move, but there is now very little chance of the deal taking place before the deadline.

Brighton should revisit Watson move this summer

The Black Cats are seemingly unwilling to let the 18-year-old leave this month, but there is every sign it could be worth revisiting a deal at the end of the season.

Despite his age, the Englishman has already managed to force his way into starting contention at the Stadium of Light this season, bagging a brace in a 2-1 victory against Stoke City back in December.

Brighton's upcoming Premier League fixtures Date Chelsea (h) February 14th Southampton (a) February 22nd AFC Bournemouth (h) February 25th Fulham (h) March 8th Manchester City (a) March 15th

Sunderland academy manager Robin Nicholls has also been full of praise for the young winger in the past, saying: "Tommy has shown himself to be an exciting and dynamic attacking player and has really kicked on since leaving school and joining the Club full-time.

"He has been recognised internationally and has been part of several of the recent England U17 squads."

Brighton have developed a reputation as a club with a keen eye for up-and-coming players, and Watson certainly looks as though he fits the mould, so it is exciting news they have been pursuing a deal.

However, it looks as though the move will have to wait until the summer, at which point there could be competition for the teenager's signature, with Tottenham Hotspur also thought to be keen.