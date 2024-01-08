In recent years, Brighton have done extensive business with clubs in South America. Alexis Mac Allister, signed from Argentinos Jrs in 2018, and Moises Caicedo, acquired from Ecuadorian club Independiente two years later, wound up making big moves to 'big six' Premier League sides Liverpool and Chelsea, with the latter fetching a league-record fee.

It remains to be seen whether Julio Enciso, bought from Paraguayan side Libertad in 2022, or Facundo Buonanotte, an import from Rosario in Argentina a year ago, wind up following the same path, but either way, the links between Brighton and this far-flung market are growing all the time, and it looks like the Seagulls could be about to tap in once again.

Barco set to join Brighton

On the frontpage of Sunday's edition, Argentine newspaper Ole reports that Valentin Barco's move to Brighton is now an inevitability (Sport Witness). Boca Juniors had hoped that Barco would sign a new contract to raise his £7.8m release clause, which is seen as too low for a player of his talent.

However, the player has made his mind up that he wants to join Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton and has refused to pen a new deal. An angry Boca intend to do everything they can to put "obstacles" in the way of the transfer, but it's difficult to see what recourse they have left.

Brighton have already offered £7.1m, plus a 10% sell-on clause, and they can simply trigger his clause if the Argentine club refuse to accept it.

Brighton show intent by beating Man City and Chelsea

19-year-old Barca has made 35 appearances for Boca's first-team, and has been capped twice by Argentina at under-23 level. While he's listed by WhoScored and FBRef as a full-back, he's also capable of playing as a left midfielder.

He's regarded as one of the top prospects in his position, with the CIES Football Observatory rating him as one of the best players born in 2003 or later in their awards last year.

Barco helped Boca reach the final of the Copa Libertadores, South America's equivalent of the Champions League, and was a standout player along the way. As you can see in the above graph, he was vastly above average when it came to tackle success, open-play creativity and the attacking value of his passing.

It's no surprise, then, that he's attracted interest from 'big six' clubs. Reigning champions Manchester City had been optimistic of doing a deal for a player who's been "extensively tracked" by their scouts, with Pep Guardiola eager to seal a January move, while Chelsea's owners considered bringing Barco to French club Strasbourg, another club in their network, to assess his worthiness for a future move to Stamford Bridge.

Instead, though, Brighton look almost certain to win the race, sealing what journalist Maxi Angelo calls a "massive coup" after a battle with two English giants.