Brighton & Hove Albion have once again left many in awe in the Premier League so far this season, as their rise continues to get better and better. Now trying to prove themselves on the European stage, too, Roberto de Zerbi's side have reached a new level, and perhaps one not many expected to ever see at The Amex. Yet, here the Seagulls are, putting in some of the most entertaining performances in the country and achieving some spectacular results.

What makes their rise all the more impressive is the fact that they've sold plenty of stars along the way. Whether it be Leandro Trossard, Alexis Mac Allister, or even Moises Caicedo, Brighton have made a profit time after time before seamlessly adjusting to simply pick up where they left off.

What's the latest Brighton transfer news?

The summer transfer window was vintage Brighton, with the Seagulls bidding farewell to Caicedo and Mac Allister, only to welcome players such as Carlos Baleba and Joao Pedro, who have both got off to ideal starts at The Amex. Tony Bloom and his recruitment team could be forced to work their magic once again, too, after the latest Kaoru Mitoma transfer news.

According to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness, Barcelona are fans of the winger, and see him as a complete player. Bloom could also reportedly decide to sell Mitoma if he fails to sign a new contract at the club, with his current deal expiring in 2025, and the need to cash in approaching, should he opt out of putting pen to paper on an extension.

Barcelona and Brighton recently completed business, of course, over the loan deal for Ansu Fati, and the La Liga giants seemingly want to welcome a player of their own now, with Mitoma impressing.

How has Mitoma performed this season?

Mitoma has simply picked up where he left off last season to start the current campaign in blistering form. The Japan international remains one of the most dangerous wingers in the Premier League - Mitoma's stats speak for themselves, with three goals and four assists in 11 games in all competitions.

His performances have resulted in deserved praise in the last year or so, including from Brighton CEO Paul Barber, who told The Beautiful Game Podcast: "Obviously, he’s [Mitoma] another player that will be in the spotlight in the next transfer window. We’re ready for that and we understand that – we just hope he can have a great second half of the season. He is so exciting to watch – a throwback to old-school wingers.”

When compared with other Premier League wingers, Mitoma's stats once again stand tall in a number of areas, as per FBref.

Players Goals Assists Progressive Carries Kaoru Mitoma 3 3 47 Marcus Rashford 1 1 36 Luis Diaz 2 0 20

It's no surprise, then, that Barcelona are fans of Mitoma at this stage, which makes both the January transfer window and following summer all the more interesting from a Brighton perspective.