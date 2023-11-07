Football FanCast brings you the definitive Brighton & Hove Albion transfer round-up as we get ready for the excitement to start all over again in January.

The Seagulls had a pretty successful summer window this year, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, the latter of which found them in the middle of the biggest saga of the year.

Players Brighton signed this summer

Brighton enjoyed a simply spectacular campaign last year, as they qualified for the Europa League and made it to the semi-final of the FA Cup, only missing out on the final through a penalty shootout against Manchester United.

With Roberto De Zerbi firmly established as one of the best coaches in the country and Brighton riding the crest of a wave, the board sanctioned an impressive summer of spending that saw them bring in ten new players for the confirmed cost of £84m.

That club's most expensive signing was Watford's Joao Pedro, with the Brazilian's arrival breaking the club's transfer record, which was previously held by Adam Webster. After him, Carlos Baleba, Bart Verbruggen, and Igor Julio were the only signings to cost the club a transfer fee.

While the club's spending was undoubtedly impressive, what might have been even more so was their free signings. De Zerbi welcomed James Milner, Mahmoud Dahoud, Noel Atom, Louis Flower and Jacob Slater to the club on free deals.

The final notable incoming was a loan deal, and it was a belter. In the closing days of the window, Brighton welcomed Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati to the Amex on a season-long loan.

The deal came as a shock as it had been reported that he was close to joining Tottenham before opting to join the Seagulls.

Player From Fee Joao Pedro Watford £30m Carlos Baleba LOSC Lille £23m Bart Verbruggen Anderlecht £16m Igor Julio Fiorentina £15m Ansu Fati Barcelona Loan Noel Atom RB Leipzig Free Mahmoud Dahoud Borussia Dortmund Free James Milner Liverpool Free Louis Flower Chelsea Free Jacob Slater Preston North End Free

Players who Brighton sold this summer

While Brighton were seriously busy bringing players into the club during the summer, it was the departures that grabbed most of the headlines.

Moises Caicedo was probably the biggest story of the window, as after months of negotiations with Chelsea, it looked like he would be heading to Liverpool, only for the player to turn the Reds down and the Blues to come back in with a record-breaking offer of £115m.

Not content with just one Brighton player, Chelsea also signed Robert Sanchez, who had been relegated to a substitute role under De Zerbi.

The final notable sale was that of World Cup-winning midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who joined Liverpool for an initial fee of £35m, which could rise to £55m if certain conditions are met.

Another 13 players permanently left the side in the summer, with most leaving for free.

Player To Fee Moises Caicedo Chelsea £115m Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool £35m Robert Sanchez Chelsea £25m Andi Zeqiri Genk £2m Reda Khadra Reims £2m Michal Karbownik Hertha Berlin Undisclosed Aaron Connolly Hull City Undisclosed Toby Bull Eastbourne Town Free Teddy Jenks Forest Green Rovers Free Todd Miller Bromley Free Haydon Roberts Bristol City Free Jack Spong Queen's Park Free Fynn Talley Peterborough Free Lorent Tolaj Aldershot Town Free Antef Tsoungui Feyenoord Free Ben Wilson Cliftonville Free

Latest Brighton transfer rumours

Last Update Player From Potential Fee 21/10/2023 Sacha Boey Galatasaray Unknown 20/10/2023 Carlos Soler Paris Saint-Germain Unknown 19/10/2023 Jack Clarke Sunderland £20m 08/10/2023 Adam Wharton Blackburn Rovers £10m

The rumour mill concerning potential incomings at Brighton & Hove Albion is slowly starting to spin up as the winter window approaches, and while there haven't been loads of reports concerning the Seagulls just yet, there have been a few interesting ones.

For example, French outlet La Parisien has revealed that the club are interested in Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish midfielder, Carlos Soler. He might have only arrived at the capital club last year, but given his peripheral role and lack of game time, the publication indicates he could leave as soon as January.

Another midfielder linked to the south coast side is Blackburn Rovers' Adam Wharton, with journalist Alan Nixon (via TEAMtalk) revealing that alongside Everton and several other Premier League sides, Brighton are interested in the 19-year-old's services.

Staying in the Championship for a minute, another exciting youngster who has been touted for a move to the Amex is Sunderland's Jack Clarke. TEAMtalk has reported that alongside several other Premier League sides, Brighton are 'looking to land' the Black Cats' next big prospect. However, it'll cost them a pretty penny, with his price tag expected to be around £20m.

Finally, one of the most recent rumours is that the Seagulls are linked to Galatasaray's exciting full-back, Sacha Boey. According to Turkish outlet Fotospor, Brighton have joined the likes of Arsenal, Manchester United and Burnley in holding a sincere interest in the right-back.

Players who could leave Brighton in January

Last Update Player From Potential Fee 14/10/2023 Evan Ferguson Multiple Unknown 13/10/2023 Kaoru Mitoma Barcelona Unknown

In terms of potential exits, Brighton fans can rest easy that in terms of credible rumours. There really hasn't been too many, and the rumours that have been floating about would see the Seagulls score yet more major paydays.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are interested in signing Japanese superstar Kaoru Mitoma next year, and given the impressive displays he's put on over the last year, it's easy to see why.

However, with the 26-year-old putting pen to paper for a new deal that sees him tied to the club until 2027, the Catalan club would have to offer Brighton an enormous amount of money - money they might not have.

The other player who has seen plenty of rumours regarding an exit is the incredibly exciting Evan Ferguson.

The young Irishman has looked sensational whenever he has taken to the pitch this season. So it wasn't surprising when it was revealed that he had piqued the interest of several massive clubs, including Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester United.

However, with his contract set to run for another five years, supporters can rest assured that should he leave before those five years are up, it'll likely be for yet another record deal.

Brighton are just the transfer masters, aren't they?

How Brighton could line up in January

So, how would Brighton look if they were to successfully sign all four of their rumoured targets this January?

Well, for as good as Jack Clarke and Adam Wharton have looked this season and last, we aren't sure they could come in and immediately command a place in De Zerbi's starting XI.

However, with the form Sacha Boey has shown in Turkey and the Champions League, he would stand a good chance of starting. Finally, while Carlos Soler has a substantial body of work from his time in Spain, his lack of game time over the last year might mean he needs to spend some time on the bench to get up to speed.

Potential Brighton XI (4-2-3-1): Steele; Estupinan, Dunk, Julio, Boey; Dahoud, Groß; Mitoma, Gilmour, Ansu Fati, Ferguson