Brighton & Hove Albion take on Chelsea in the FA Cup on Saturday evening, with the two Premier League sides looking to book a spot in the last 16.

The Seagulls, who have never won the famous cup competition, host the Blues, who have lifted the trophy on eight occasions.

Both clubs will fancy their chances of making it to Wembley come May, with this meeting a welcome distraction from the pressures of the Premier League.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton

The Seagulls have a long injury list with Mats Wieffer, Jason Steele, James Milner, Solly March, Ferdi Kadioglu, Carlos Baleba, Yasin Ayari, Igor and Pervis Estupinan all missing last time out against Nottingham Forest.

Fabian Hürzeler has revealed that Wieffer is back in training and March is making good progress, however, none of the players are set to return this weekend.

Chelsea

Chelsea's absentees last time out were Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Benoit Badiashile, and Omari Kellyman. All of them look set to miss the match against Brighton.

Marc Guiu has also suffered a 'bad' injury, as revealed by Enzo Maresca, whereas Nicolas Jackson is also a doubt for the trip to south coast.

Where to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV

The fixture between Brighton and Chelsea was selected to be shown live by ITV. Scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (GMT) on Saturday 8, February, ITV4 will broadcast the match live, whereas viewers can also stream the game on ITVX.

In the USA, the match will be streamed on ESPN+, and in Canada, live on TV with channel Sportsnet.

Brighton v Chelsea referee and is there VAR?

Despite the match being played by two Premier League clubs, there will be no VAR for the fourth-round tie, with the FA deciding to introduce Video Assistant Referees from the fifth round.

Therefore, the man with all the power will be referee Jarred Gillett. The Australian will be assisted by Darren Cann and Sam Lewis, with the fourth official being Stephen Martin. Gillett, 38, has taken charge of eight Chelsea games and seven for Brighton in the past.

Jarred Gillett record Brighton Chelsea Games 7 8 Record 4W, 0D, 3L 3W, 4D, 1L Cards received 9 Yellow, 0 Red 15 Yellow, 1 Red Cards to opponents 10 Yellow, 0 Red 11 Yellow, 0 Red Penalties for/against 3/2 3/0

Brighton v Chelsea form

Brighton

A few weeks ago, Brighton were on course to be coming into this FA Cup clash in fine form and full of confidence. However, back-to-back defeats in the Premier League to Everton and Nottingham Forest have changed that.

Hürzeler’s side lost 1-0 to Everton then shipped seven against Forest last time out, leaving them 10th in the Premier League.

Brighton's last five results (all competitions) Date Opponent Competition Result Sat 1st Feb Nottingham Forest (a) Premier League L 7-0 Sat 25th Jan Everton (h) Premier League L 0-1 Sun 19th Jan Man Utd (a) Premier League W 1-3 Thu 16th Jan Ipswich (a) Premier League W 0-2 Sat 11th Jan Norwich (a) FA Cup W 0-4

Chelsea