Luton Town begin their fairytale Premier League campaign off with a trip to the South coast and the Amex Stadium to face Brighton on the opening weekend.

When is the match and when is it on TV?

Brighton vs Luton Town is scheduled for 3pm on the opening Saturday of the new season, the 12th of August.

Due to the kick-off time and the 3pm blackout, the game will not be shown live on UK television, but you can stay up to date on the score and action through Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports News.

Who is Brighton’s key player?

Jermaine Defoe described Kaoru Mitoma as "incredible" last season, and the Japanese winger looks set to become Brighton's key man once again this upcoming season.

Mitoma contributed seven goals and five assists in 24 league starts for the Seagulls last year, helping Roberto De Zerbi’s side qualify for the Europa League for the first time in club history.

Who is Luton’s key player?

Captain Tom Lockyer averaged a 7.09 match rating in the Championship for the Hatters last season and helped lead the side to a dramatic victory in the playoff final over Coventry on penalties.

A defensive midfielder, Lockeyer was instrumental in a defensive unit that kept 16 clean sheets on the club's road to promotion.

How will Brighton line up?

Brighton have lost a few players so far in this summer transfer window, most notably Alexis Mac Allister who joined Liverpool for a reported £35m and could well lose Moises Caicedo to a top-six club.

The Seagulls have made some shrewd moves in the market so far, signing James Milner on a free transfer, along with Mahmoud Dahoud from Borussia Dortmund on a free and Joao Pedro from Watford for an estimated £29m, per ESPN.

Expected starting XI: Sanchez; Lamptey, Webster, Dunk, Estupinan; Gilmour, Milner; Pedro, Enciso, Mitoma; Ferguson

How will Luton Town line up?

A lot of the names on the Luton Town teamsheet will be unfamiliar to most Premier League fans.

The club are yet to make a summer signing but have been linked with a move for Ireland international winger Chiedozie Ogbene and will likely attempt to re-sign goalkeeper Ethan Horvath who spent last season at the club on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Expected starting XI: Horvath; Drameh, Osho, Lockeyer, Bell, Doughty; Mpanzu, Nakamba, Clark; Morris, Ogbene

What were the last league meetings between the teams?

Per 11v11, the matchup on the opening day of the season will be the first time the two sides have faced each other in league football since the 2007/08 season which took place in the third tier of English football. The last meeting of the sides was all the way back in 2009 in the Johnstones Paint Trophy.

Here are the last five fixtures between the two:

February 2009 – Luton 1-1 Brighton (JPT)

January 2009 – Brighton 0-0 Luton (JPT)

April 2008 – Luton 1-2 Brighton (League 1)

November 2007 – Brighton 3-1 Luton (League 1)

March 2006 – Luton 3-0 Brighton (Championship)

Who is going to win?

Luton’s promotion to the Premier League is a fantastic story, but the fixture list has given them a very difficult opening fixture in England’s top flight where it is hard to see them getting a result.

FFC predicts: Brighton win