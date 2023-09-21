Brighton & Hove Albion host Bournemouth this weekend and it's something of a unique Premier League fixture. After all, how many top-flight fixtures do you get these days where they've mainly met in the third tier?

That's the case here, though. Brighton and Bournemouth have undergone transformations over the last decade, rapidly climbing up the leagues and meeting one another along the way.

They met in League One as recently as 2011. Now they're ready for meeting number nine at the Premier League level.

So as they prepare for that, we at Football FanCast have had a little look into the history books to see what you can expect. Here's everything you need to know about Brighton vs Bournemouth.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What's their head-to-head record?

While this is a relatively new Premier League fixture, the two clubs do have a history that dates a little way back. Only to 1988, mind, but there's at least something to look at here.

That first meeting as an FA Cup clash that saw Brighton run out 2-0 winners. They'd meet in the league for the first time the following season - in the old Division Two. Eight games came in what's now the Championship before the pair crossed paths in League One back in 2001.

That's the division where they've played most of their fixtures, 10 in total, so it's up to you whether you count them as particularly relevant ahead of the weekend's game.

By 2017, though, both were Premier League sides and that's where the really relevant stuff comes in. But these are two clubs who have competed five domestic competitions - and 30 times in total.

Their record is very even, too, with Brighton picking up 11 wins and Bournemouth 13. That leaves six draws, of course.

Brighton wins 11 Draws 6 Bournemouth wins 13

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What's their record at Brighton?

Brighton have only actually won 50% of their home games against Bournemouth - 7 of 14. Bournemouth have picked up three wins there in response.

Historically, then, you're just as likely to see Brighton drop points at home to Bournemouth as you are to see them win. That's not the case for the Cherries' home fixtures (which we'll get to in a minute).

The goal tally is surprisingly even, too. Brighton's 22 sees 19 Bournemouth goals in reply, which is as narrow as it gets over 14 games. Neither side really gets close to averaging two there but both comfortably push past one.

Brighton wins 7 Draws 4 Bournemouth wins 3

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What's their record at Bournemouth?

As we mentioned, Bournemouth tend to do a little better as the home side. They've played two games more in this fixture at home, thanks to cup ties, with 16 in total.

And they've won 10 of those. It means that historically - and unlike Brighton - you are more likely to see the Cherries win this one at home than for the Seagulls to get anything.

Brighton do have more wins as the away side, however. They've got four, albeit having played as the away side more often. It leaves only two draws - this one nearly always provides a positive result for someone.

Brighton wins 4 Draws 2 Bournemouth wins 10

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What's their Premier League record?

The entire top-flight history of this fixture has come under the Premier League banner and all have been since 2017. It's a relatively new one, then, certainly by the standards of some that date back to the late 1800s.

Instead, the history here is all just about relevant. Both clubs have players who have been around since that first meeting, even if the fortunes of both have changed.

Brighton, of course, have consistently progressed since 2017. They're now competing up in the European places, having just beaten Manchester United with style. Bournemouth, in contrast, are attempting to consolidate their place in the league after promotion in 2022.

What's quite surprising here, then, is that despite Brighton's rise and Bournemouth's fall, it's the Cherries who boast the better Premier League record. In eight meetings, they've won four to the Seagulls' three.

They've also scored a lot more goals - 14 to Brighton's nine. It means while Bournemouth are close to averaging two goals per game here, their opponents barely average one.

Brighton wins 3 Draws 1 Bournemouth wins 4

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What's the biggest win margin?

Once again, it's Bournemouth who come out on top here. They hold the record win in this fixture and it's still relatively fresh in the memory, too.

It happened in 2019 and, quite remarkably, was at Brighton. They traveled up there that April and absolutely smashed the hosts, winning 5-0.

And as is always nice, they did it with five different scorers. Dan Gosling, Ryan Fraser, David Brooks, Callum Wilson and Junior Stanislas all found the net in an emphatic win.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: What are the recent results?

Bournemouth's promotion in 2022 means only two results are really relevant here and that's last season's. Those certainly give us an idea of how these two teams match up - though, even then, Bournemouth have changed manager since then.

But these two met twice last season and Brighton came out on top both times. In fact, they didn't even concede a goal to Bournemouth.

The first was in February earlier this year and an 87th Kaoru Mitoma goal settled things at 1-0. They met at Bournemouth two months later and, once again, Brighton picked up a win. Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso both scored in a 2-0.

Including further fixtures means going back to the 2019/20 campaign - one where these two were slightly different sides. They split the points that time out, with both teams winning by two goals at home (Brighton 2-0, Bournemouth 3-1).

Brighton vs Bournemouth: How have they started the season?

Brighton have gone into this campaign with some big question marks on them. Alexis Mac Allister and Moisés Caicedo - key players from last year's charge into the European places - both left the club. Rebounding from that was never going to be easy.

But five games in, they have done. Brighton have beaten Luton Town 4-1, Bournemouth 4-1, Newcastle United 3-1 and Manchester United 3-1. The only blip was a disastrous performance against West Ham that saw the Seagulls lose 3-1.

They're conceding goals at a rate they won't like, of course - zero clean sheets. But Brighton appear to be a force once again this season. Three points off the top of the Premier League and the competition's top scorers after five games. Can't ask for more.

Bournemouth have come into this season differently, of course. They're looking to consolidate a place in the league under a new manager. Exactly how well they've started isn't clear.

They're yet to actually win a game - one of five teams to fail in that regard. Losing 3-1 to 10-man Liverpool was a blow, too, especially after taking the lead. However, a 2-0 defeat against Tottenham just is what it is.

Those are the only defeats and Bournemouth have drawn three times already. That's the joint-most, alongside Brentford, and it does suggest the Cherries just need a little more luck for things to look quite rosy.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: Who are the favourites?

Brighton will go into this one as favourites, certainly, given their current standing. There's a sense that they'll firmly compete for the European places this season, while Bournemouth will hope to finish a solid 13th or 14th.

But there is one factor here that must be accounted for - Brighton in Europe. They've never played in European competition before and will debut in the Europa League on Thursday. Exactly how their squad handles Thursday-Sunday football is anyone's guess - but it's a fixture list that can spring up some surprising results.

If Brighton don't handle the extra game well, then Bournemouth will fancy their chances of getting something. Possibly even their first Premier League win of the season.

Brighton vs Bournemouth: When is it?

Brighton host Bournemouth at 14:00 UK time on Sunday, September 24th. It'll be each side's sixth game of the Premier League season and one where a win would mean a lot for both teams.

Brighton will want to recover quickly from their European debut on Thursday. Beating Bournemouth will set them up with confidence that they can handle the extra football for the rest of the season. On the other hand, losing or drawing could cause a bit of a mental block - they certainly wouldn't be the first team to suffer from that.

Bournemouth don't have too much to lose. Few expect them to get a result and even just a point would feel very positive. They are still searching for their first win of the season, however, and could really do with that streak ending quickly. Sunday would be perfect.

This should be an interesting one, then. Either way, one of these two teams is making a little bit of a statement.