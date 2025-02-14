Brighton & Hove Albion host Chelsea in the Premier League on Friday evening, with the two sides set to meet at the American Express Stadium for the second time in the space of a week.

The visitors will be looking to avenge their FA Cup exit at the weekend, crashing out of the competition at the fourth round stage as a result of a 2-1 defeat.

Having suffered a 7-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest in their last Premier League outing, the Seagulls will be hoping to get their European push back on track, and they would move up to eighth with a victory.

Brighton v Chelsea team news

Brighton

Brighton currently have a number of players on the sidelines, with Igor Julio, Pervis Estupinan and James Milner expected to be ruled out for a considerable period, while Jason Steele is also unavailable after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Solly March has missed the last three matches and is set to miss out again, with the 30-year-old undergoing rehabilitation, while Lewis Dunk is doubtful.

Chelsea

The Blues also have some notable absentees, with Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Mykhailo Mudryk unlikely to be available for selection anytime soon.

Before the trip to Brighton last week, Enzo Maresca confirmed Marc Guiu could be ruled out for months, in what could be a real blow, whereas Nicolas Jackson is also sidelined.

Reece James wasn't selected last weekend, but Maresca has stated it was a pre-planned decision and the captain could return this weekend.

Where to watch Brighton v Chelsea on TV

Brighton vs Chelsea has been selected for live TV coverage. The fixture, which is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm (GMT) on Friday 14th February, will be shown on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event in the UK.

In the USA, viewers can tune in on NBC.

Brighton v Chelsea referee and VAR

The Premier League have appointed Chris Kavanagh as the referee for this Friday's clash, with the 39-year-old set to be supported by assistants Lee Betts and Mark Scholes, while Stuart Attwell is the fourth official.

Michael Oliver has been named as the Video Assistant Referee, with the Assistant Video Assistant Referee being named as Ian Hussin.

Chris Kavanagh record Chelsea Brighton Games 18 18 Record 11W, 3D, 4L 5W, 5D, 8L Cards received 32 Yellow, 0 Red 40 Yellow, 0 Red Cards to opponents 42 Yellow, 1 Red 31 Yellow, 2 Red Penalties for/against 5/2 5/6

Brighton v Chelsea form

Brighton

Brighton's Premier League form has been inconsistent, defeating Ipswich Town and Manchester United on the road since the turn of the year, before falling to consecutive defeats against Everton and Nottingham Forest.

The 7-0 loss against Forest is likely to be a cause for particular concern, but Fabian Hurzeler's side will take confidence from the fact they beat Friday's opponents 2-1 in the FA Cup last time out.