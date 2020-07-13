Ashton Gate Stadium

Key Information about Ashton Gate Stadium

Ashton Gate Stadium has been the home of Bristol City Football Club since 1900. It was formerly the home of Bedminster FC before their merge with Bristol South End who previously played at St John’s Lane.

The Championship ground has an all-seater capacity of 27,000 and comprises four famous stands, the Lansdown Stand, the Dolman Stand, the Atyeo Stand, and the South Stand, which unlike the other stands it is not named after a figure who had strong ties with the South West England club.

A history of Ashton Gate Stadium

The four stands were redeveloped during different years since Ashton Gate Stadium opened over 100 years ago. The oldest redeveloped stand was the Doman Stand which was built in 1970 which makes it the oldest stand at the ground. At the time of construction, it had a family enclosed zone which stood in front of the stand; however, this was later rebuilt and converted to seating. The original wooden seats in the upper tier of the stand were replaced with modern plastic seats in 2007, and further enhanced during the summer of 2015 as part of a whole stadium redevelopment.

The stand is named after the former club chairman and president Harry Dolman. The Atyeo Stand is the smallest stand at Ashton Gate Stadium with a capacity of just 4,200, though it was built in 1994 to replace an open terrace. It still contains the old dressing rooms and a gym for players to use in training. This stand is named after Bristol City legend and all-time top goalscorer John Atyeo who played well over 600 games for City, scoring an incredible 351 goals. Atyeo sadly passed away a year before the new stand was opened, and it was subsequently named in his honour. Ahead of the 2017-18 season, the Atyeo Stand was made available to away fans, and it is closed for Rugby Union matches played by Bristol Bears who have ground-shared since 2014.

Bristol City commenced major redevelopment of Ashton Gate Stadium in late 2013, with work being carried out the following spring. This included the demolition of the existing Williams and Wedlock stands, to be replaced with new modern stands (south). In addition to this, the extension of the Dolan stand was permitted as well as a new pitch that was laid to enable shared use with Bristol Bears rugby club. The redevelopment was completed ahead of the 2016-17 season.

Tickets to Watch Bristol City at Ashton Gate Stadium

Adult tickets for members of the Bristol City can purchase a single matchday ticket from £20-32 depending on which stand is desired. Seniors and under-25s can go from £17-29, under-22s from £14-26, under-19s from £10-16, and under-12s for just £5. Adult season tickets for next season range from £366-636, and under-12s can go the entire season for just £55.

