Hayes Lane

Key Information about Hayes Lane

Hayes Lane is the home stadium of Greater London located Bromley Football Club, and it is also used by Crystal Palace Women and Cray Wanderers who are the oldest association football club in London and the joint-second oldest in the world.

The stadium has a capacity of 5,000, including 1,300 seats, and it first opened in 1938 which was the same year the Lilywhites moved in. Hayes Lane is made up of four famous stands; the John Fiorini Stand (main), the Glyn Beverly Stand, the North Terrace, and the Cricket Club Side (away supporters).

A history of Hayes Lane

Bromley first moved into Hayes Lane in 1938 from their previous ground which was on the same road, and it originally features one 2,500 all-seater stand on one side of the pitch with the rest surrounded by banking. Famously, Hayes Lane was opened by former FIFA president Sir Stanley Rous on 3 September 1938, as Bromley hosted Walthamstow Avenue only for them to face a 6-1 thrashing. A record attendance was set and still stands from 1948, ten years after the ground first opened.

The record is 10,798, and it was set between Bromley and a Nigeria XI. Floodlights were introduced to the stadium for the first time in 1960, and were famously used during a game between Japan and Isthmian League XI later in the year. This now meant that Bromley could play night-time fixtures in darker conditions for the first time.

The other three stands were initially built as concrete terraces so that both ends of the pitch were covered, and the original stand burned down in October 1992 with it being replaced by a smaller 320-seat stand which was opened the following year.

In order to meet ground requirements and regulations after winning promotion to the National League for the first time in their history, they had to obtain seats from the London Aquatics Centre in order to install them behind one of the goals. It was not until April 2017 that Bromley announced that work would begin on a 1,450-seat stand at the sound end of Hayes Lane. In addition to this major redevelopment, the playing surface was converted from grass to 3G. The brand new stand had recently opened in the summer of 2019 and was named in honour of former club chairman Glyn Beverly.

Hayes Lane famously hosted five games at the 2018 ConIFA World Football Cup which is an international football tournament for states, minorities, stateless peoples and regions unaffiliated with FIFA. The tournament was hosted by Barawa Football Association with all games held around London.

Tickets to Watch Bromley at Hayes Lane

Adult season tickets are priced at £200 which works out to be just £8.70 per game. Concession (over-65s and students over-21) season tickets cost £135, and under-16s and young student season tickets are priced at just £65. Adult matchday tickets cost £15 with concessions at £10, and students/children at £5.

Related Links

http://www.bromleyfc.tv/ – Official website of Bromley FC