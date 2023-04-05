Tottenham Hotspur continued their patchy form during Monday's draw with Everton, in which very few of the visitors left Goodison Park with any credit.

Cristian Stellini clearly outlined how assertively aligned he remained to Antonio Conte's philosophy, as he put out a side that mirrored the unpredictable performances that had plagued their campaign thus far.

The defence remained shaky and the midfield was once again distant from their front three, lending to another disjointed display in which they were pegged back through a late thunderbolt that few could argue with. The hosts had merited their equaliser, despite being reduced to ten men; another damning indicator of the turgid football on display from Spurs.

They got lucky playing out from the back on numerous occasions too, and on another day the Toffees might have stolen a few more goals from the times they nearly dispossessed the back three.

Clement Lenglet in particular disappointed, with the Frenchman continuing his abhorrent form that has left many questioning his acquisition.

Having struggled at Barcelona, where he carried the burden of never rating above a seasonal average of 6.9 (per WhoScored) his stint in north London has been no different, and that aforementioned shakiness was often attributed to his struggles escaping the hosts' press.

Perhaps Stellini could cut his losses now and return him to the bench, potentially in favour of an academy graduate more deserving of his spot. The outstanding candidate would therefore be Brooklyn Lyons-Foster.

Who is Brooklyn Lyons-Foster?

Featuring as one of the more developed members of the U21s, the defender has starred throughout the youth ranks without actually making his senior debut.

However, his versatility would make him a fine asset for any outfit, given that he can play anywhere across the back four or in midfield. The ability to play in the engine room also lends to his technical assets, which Lenglet clearly has lacked for the Lilywhites.

Against Everton, the 27-year-old had to be withdrawn early due to his unreliability, having been booked for a reckless foul mid-way through the second half.

He was dribbled past twice and would win just three of the nine duels he competed in. As such, his 6.6 rating was the second-worst of any of his teammates that started, via Sofascore.

The £145k-per-week stalwart has maintained this misery throughout his loan spell in north London too, earning a 6.61 average rating. Although, it was foolish to expect much else from the man dubbed "a complete & utter liability of a defender" by journalist Jonathan Johnson.

Meanwhile, Lyons-Foster has been biding his time in the academy squads for years now, even training among the senior ranks on occasion. His ability has surely surpassed the youth level, with his performance in the Football League Trophy last season meriting praise. There he boasted one clearance and two tackles per game, as well as an 84% pass accuracy, per Sofascore.

It might not be the most outstanding audition for the first team, but given his competition, surely he is worth the risk for the potential reward the youngster could bring.