A potential £43 million Tottenham bid for two players in one swoop could well be accepted this summer, according to reports this week.

Spurs set sights on new forward and rising stars of the future

A reoccurring theme of Spurs' transfer policy over the past 12 months is buying young, quality players with high ceilings.

Micky van de Ven, Brennan Johnson, Alejo Veliz and Ashley Phillips arrived last summer, with all players coming under the age of 23 at the time. Meanwhile, Spurs also sealed a deal for promising young defender Radu Dragusin from Genoa in January this year.

The Lilywhites continued in their quest to bring in Europe's most exciting talents by hijacking Barcelona's move for Swedish sensation Lucas Bergvall, who joined Ange Postecoglou's side on a buy-to-loan-back deal.

Currently back out on a temporary stint at Djurgardens IF before linking up with Spurs in the summer, things could've been very different if they won the race for Club Brugge winger Antonio Nusa.

Tottenham were competing for Nusa's signature before ultimately losing out to Brentford, who then pulled out of signing the 18-year-old after he failed a medical.

Now, it is believed Postecoglou is still interested in signing Nusa, as per a few reports in the press. The teenage forward is seen as one of real promise, and it appears Tottenham rate him highly, as they haven't given up on a potential deal.

Antonio Nusa's best Jupiler Pro League games for Club Brugge this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Brugge 7-1 RWD Molenbeek 9.86 Westerlo 0-1 Brugge 8.29 Brugge 4-2 Sporting Charleroi 8.17 Cercles Brugge 1-1 Club Brugge 7.79 Bruggd 1-1 Union St. Gillosie 7.58

Nusa is now back at Brugge after his failed move to Brentford, where he boasts three goals and three assists in 20 Jupiler Pro League appearances. In an interesting bit of further information, it is believed that Tottenham also want his teammate, Andreas Skov Olsen.

The Dane is into double digits for league goals, scoring 10 and assisting four others in 28 outings, with Voetbalkrant now stating that a double-swoop from Tottenham is possible.

Skov Olsen and Nusa double signing possible at Tottenham

The news outlet claims that a £43 million bid from Tottenham for both Nusa and Skov Olsen is seen as "very realistic", and it's a figure that Brugge would be inclined to accept.

Spurs are apparently considering a double swoop for the duo, with talks already opened over a move for Nusa in particular. Arsenal captain and Norway international teammate, Martin Odegaard, is a huge fan of the forward.

“Fantastic! He is an incredibly exciting player," Odegaard told TV2 (via Sport Witness).

"You see it, everything he gets the ball, it’s exciting. He is still young and will get even better. It was cool to see him. He deserved to get the chance that he takes it to such an extent. Incredibly cool!"