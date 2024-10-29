One Manchester United star is very happy with the news that Ruben Amorim looks set to replace Erik ten Hag as their new manager, according to a recent report. It has been a frustrating and disappointing season for the Red Devils so far, and defeat to West Ham on Sunday afternoon was the final straw, as the hierarchy decided it was the right time to cut their losses with Ten Hag and replace him with what looks to be Amorim.

Man Utd closing in on Ruben Amorim appointment

United announced on Monday morning that Ten Hag was no longer their manager, after four defeats in their opening nine Premier League games. The Red Devils placed their thanks and wished the Dutchman all the best in their statement confirming the news.

News has since turned to who could be replacing the Dutchman after two and a half years at the helm, and it looks as though Sporting CP manager Amorim is the club’s preferred choice. The Portuguese tactician has been on United’s radar for a while now, and it was reported earlier this month that Sir Jim Ratcliffe had made an approach for Amorim.

Amorim now looks set to become the new boss, as he’s agreed in principle to take the job. United have also now completed a deal with Sporting and will pay his 10 million euros (£8.3m) release clause in order to bring him to Old Trafford.

Amorim has had a very successful reign at Sporting, winning two Portuguese League titles, two League Cups and a Super Cup, and the news that he looks to be heading to United has gone down very well with one player in particular.

Bruno Fernandes "delighted" if Man Utd sign Amorim

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes is "delighted" that Ruben Amorim has been chosen to replace Ten Hag as the club’s new manager. Fernandes, who is on a weekly wage of £300,000 at Old Trafford, has been at United since January 2020, joining from Sporting, so there is no doubt he has been keeping a close eye on his former club and their current manager.

The report states that Fernandes is a huge admirer of the potential new man in charge after the impressive work he has done in Portugal. The 39-year-old manager has won 161 of his 227 games in charge of Sporting, losing just 33. He has got his side playing some very attacking football, as they’ve scored 499 goals under him, including an incredible 30 in nine league games so far this term.

Bruno Fernandes' Man Utd stats Apps 246 Goals 79 Assists 71

It hasn’t been the best of starts to the season for United or Fernandes on a personal level, as the midfielder has yet to score this season, but he has grabbed a few assists in the Premier League and the EFL Cup. The Portuguese star signed a new contract during the summer, and he will be expected to be a key player under the new manager’s regime.