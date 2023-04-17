Manchester United were left reeling following their 7-0 demolition at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool. It launched something of an inquest into the Red Devils, who had enjoyed such a successful season prior.

However, that performance revealed the soft underbelly that the English giants were yet to lose, and something which Erik ten Hag had not been made privy to.

A subsequent draw with Southampton and then a comprehensive loss to Newcastle United threw their Premier League campaign into doubt, as it was thought their grip on top four would slip away. Many throughout the media sought to lambast the squad members, with Bruno Fernandes acting as a lightning rod for such scathing comments.

Gary Neville even said on commentary for Sky Sports during that aforementioned Anfield drubbing: "The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles. Epitomised by no one more than the captain Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game."

However, if he is to be to blame for their poor form, then surely the 28-year-old deserves the praise when they turn it around.

Yesterday only exacerbated such a switch in fortunes, as his outfit won their third consecutive league fixture with his exploits at the heart of their latest win.

How did Bruno Fernandes play vs Nottingham Forest?

Having been pushed into a role that has lessened his personal impact, the Portugal international has become a far more selfless player for this club this season. This is no greater exemplified than through his five goals and six assists in the league, a tally dwarfed by the ten he scored last season, and 18 the year before even that.

However, what he does offer is creativity from deep, and a work rate unseen in players of his quality within that engine room.

He showcased this to perfection at the City Ground, in their 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest.

During his full 90 played, the former Sporting CP star was handed the best rating of anyone on the pitch, upheld by his desire to drive the team forward. Missing key players through injury, their number eight stepped up to record 96 touches and six key passes, creating two big chances too, via Sofascore.

Without actually gaining a goal contribution he did everything but, often being thwarted by his own teammates' profligacy and some Keylor Navas brilliance too.

Having endured a five-game period without recording a goal or an assist beforehand, which has now stretched to six, displays like yesterday's stand out as truly mesmeric and unneeding of such a statistic to justify a successful showing.

Journalist Lucas Filus even took to Twitter to suggest that Fernandes was in: "his most exciting phase since arriving at United."

Given the form he showed during that first full season after his £47m move, this is truly high praise.

Having suffered a slight wobble following that Anfield massacre, the midfield general has dusted himself off with poise and retaken his position as one of the key men within this relentless United side. Champions League football is now well and truly on the horizon for Old Trafford.