Manchester United travel to face Tottenham Hotspur on this weekend in what's always a big Premier League fixture. The Red Devils will turn to Bruno Fernandes to lead them in this one - so how does he typically do?

We've looked into the history to find out exactly what you can expect from Fernandes against Spurs.

What is Bruno Fernandes' goal record against Tottenham?

Fernandes has faced Tottenham six times in his career, all coming since his move to United back in January 2020. Things started off well, too, as the Portuguese playmaker scored on his first appearance in the fixture.

And he's kept up a good record ever since, scoring three times in those six games for a record of 1 in 2. Notably, those goals all came in different games.

What is Bruno Fernandes' assist record against Tottenham?

Fernandes has managed two assists in his six meetings with Spurs. In fact, one came in their latest meeting, as the two teams drew 2-2 at Tottenham.

The other was the season before, again coming in the away fixture - though, this time United won 3-0. Much like his goals, then, Fernandes's assists have come in different games.

How many goal contributions does Bruno Fernandes have against Tottenham?

Six games, three goals, two assists. So five goal contributions in six games - a fantastic record for any player.

The notable thing here, though, is that all of those contributions came in separate games. It means Fernandes has only actually failed to either score or assist against Spurs on one single occasion - during the 3-1 away win back in 2021.

You can otherwise count on the skipper to provide something in this fixture. It's incredibly rare that he doesn't.

What is Bruno Fernandes' head-to-head record against Tottenham?

While Fernandes almost always scores or assists in this fixture, he doesn't always win. United have only won half of their meetings with Spurs when Fernandes has played.

What you can say, though, is that they don't typically lose. Spurs have only beaten a team involving Fernandes once - with that win coming in the infamous 6-1 win at Old Trafford in late 2020. Though, it was Fernandes who scored United's goal early on.

The overall record reads as: played six, won three, drawn two, lost one.

What is Bruno Fernandes' record at Tottenham?

Fernandes has played more away in this fixture than he has at Old Trafford. Of the six meetings, four have come in north London - and the player does well.

He's never lost at Spurs, winning two and drawing the others. Fernandes usually provides something, too, with a goal (coming in his first appearance there) followed by assists in his two latest meetings.

It's a productive fixture for the player and one where Spurs rarely get the better of him.

Who has Bruno Fernandes scored the most goals against?

One team stands above the rest for Fernandes - Aston Villa. He's scored seven times against them in his career, coming in just eight games. Next is Leeds United, with six goals in six appearances.

A couple of teams from Fernandes' time with Sporting CP are after that. Rio Ave and Feirense have each conceded five times to the player, while Everton, Brighton, Napoli and Portimonense each conceded four.

Who does Bruno Fernandes have the most goal contributions against?

You have to go back to Fernandes's time at Sporting for the answer here. He's managed an incredible 13 goal contributions against Portimonense, coming in only seven games.

This figure is boosted dramatically by his nine assists in the fixture. In fact, he managed seven assists in his last three appearances against the side before moving to United.

As for his spell in England, Aston Villa are once again the answer here. Not only does he have seven goals in eight games but a further two assists. Those nine contributions are the most Fernandes has managed against any side other than Portimonense.

How many goals does Bruno Fernandes have in August?

Fernandes has done very well in August throughout his career, scoring a quite fantastic 12 goals in the season's opening month. Though, half of these did come for Sporting.

Six of the 12 were in Portuguese football, dating back to August 2017 - Fernandes managed to get three goals that month. He'd continue to perform well and has carried his August exploits over to United.

A further six goals have followed since. The first two came in unusual circumstances, however, as they were actually in the Europa League's knockout stages. The 2019/20 competition had been postponed, so Fernandes's goals were actually in the final month of the previous season, rather than the opening month.

But he's since gone on to do well in August in the Premier League. A hat-trick against Leeds United in 2021 is undoubtedly the highlight, followed by a goal against Southampton last year.

In fact, one way of looking at this is that Fernandes has at least one August goal in every year since 2017. There's almost certainly one coming.

What is Bruno Fernandes' overall Man United goal record?

Bruno Fernandes has now played 186 competitive games for United. In that time he's managed 64 goals - with the vast majority, unsurprisingly, coming in the Premier League.

44 have come in England's top flight, with the Europa League providing the next-most profitable competition with nine. There have been a further four Champions League goals, with five in the FA Cup and two in the EFL Cup.

The Premier League is now the highest-scoring competition of Fernandes' career, having overtaken his Liga Portugal tally of 39 last season.

What is Bruno Fernandes' overall Man United assist record?

Fernandes isn't just about the goals, of course - he's managed plenty of assists in his United career, too. There have been 54 in total and, once again, the Premier League dominates the stats here.

32 of the 54 have been in the Premier League and nine in the Europa League. Eight have been in the Champions League, while the FA Cup has seen three and the EFL Cup two.

What is Bruno Fernandes' Premier League goal record?

Fernandes has 44 Premier League goals to his name so far. They've come in 125 appearances in the competition and have him sitting in joint-148th on the all-time top scorer list.

That's a position he shares with Juan Pablo Angel, Ilkay Gundogan, Noel Whelan, Jay Rodriguez and Leon Osman. Another season like last time, though, could see Fernandes break into the league's top 120 of all time.

What was Bruno Fernandes's record last season?

Fernandes had a good season last time out under new manager Erik ten Hag. In the Premier League, especially, he provided plenty with eight goals and eight assists across 37 appearances.

The FA Cup was also a good competition for the Portuguese. Fernandes scored three times and assisted twice as United made it to the final. He wasn't quite able to provide the same level in the Europa League, though.

In fact, the playmaker somewhat struggled. He scored only once in 11 games, assisting another four. It's not the kind of record we've come to expect from Fernandes, admittedly.

In all, Fernandes played 59 games, scored 14 and assisted 15.

What is Man United's record against Tottenham?

This upcoming fixture will be No. 200 between United and Spurs. They first met all the way back in 1899, when United were known as Newton Heath.

That finished 1-1 but United have since gone on to dominate this fixture. They've won 96 of the 199 games, nearly clinching victory in half of them. Spurs have hit back 53 wins but that's only slightly more than the number of draws in this one - 50.

The Premier League era sees a similar story. There have been 62 games, with United winning 39 of them. Spurs have won only 10, with 13 finishing in a draw.

What are Man United's recent results against Tottenham?

Very good. United have won four of the last five, with the only differing result being the 2-2 draw in April. Though, the fixture before those five was the 6-1 Spurs win at Old Trafford.

That is the only Spurs win since 2018, however. In fact, you have to go all the way back to January 2018 to find the last time Spurs beat United at home. That's not a particularly positive sign going into this one.

More specifically, the most recent result was a 2-2 draw at Spurs. United won their home fixture 2-0 last season, with that following a 3-2 home win and a 3-0 away success in 2021/22.

The season before that saw the 6-1 demolition at Old Trafford, though United had somewhat made up for that with a 3-1 away win that season as they finished second.

When is Tottenham vs Man United?

Tottenham will host United on Saturday 19th August at 5.30pm UK time. It promises to be one of the most interesting fixtures of the early Premier League season.

Both teams have undergone summer changes. Spurs, most notably, have a new manager in Ange Postecoglou. They've also seen key players change up and down the pitch, including Harry Kane and captain Hugo Lloris.

As for United, they still have Ten Hag, but long-time goalkeeper David de Gea is out, with Andre Onana making his debut last week. They've made plenty of other changes to their starting XI, too, as they try to improve on last season.