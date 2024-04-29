Highlights Bruno Guimaraes' future at Newcastle is uncertain, with top clubs like Man City, PSG and Barcelona interested in signing him.

The Brazilian recently calmed fears on Tyneside by buying a £4m new home in Northumberland.

However, the latest twist suggests there is a behind scenes agreement in place which Toon fans may not like.

A key update regarding the future of Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes has emerged, courtesy of CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

Bruno Guimaraes' Newcastle future unclear

There are numerous important figures at St James' Park who could leave the club at the end of the season as they look to navigate Financial Fair Play laws while strengthening the squad, but Bruno is arguably the player being linked with an exit the most.

The Brazilian has been such a popular figure ever since arriving at Newcastle in January 2022, not only providing box-to-box quality in the midfield but also injecting the type of fight and passion that immediately endears a player to any fan base.

He played a big role in his side getting into the Champions League last season, following a superb fourth-place finish in the Premier League, and he is arguably their best and most important player.

It could be that Bruno's head is turned by a move elsewhere in the summer transfer window, however, with Manchester City one of the teams believed to be in the race to sign him. The reigning champions see him as a strong target, and the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona are also in the mix - all teams who can offer a place in Europe's elite competition next term.

There is no definite decision regarding the 26-year-old, who will clearly be weighing up his future, but reports of him buying a new £4m house for his family in nearby Darras Hall will have acted as a boost to the supporters, suggesting he may be staying put.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs explained that there is a "verbal agreement" between Newcastle and Bruno that could allow him to leave for less than his £100m release clause.

"Bruno Guimaraes is very respectful of Newcastle and is very happy at the club, so I wouldn't expect him to be forcing anything through. But the release clause is there and, if triggered, it is up to the player. Ultimately, Newcastle know that and have to, to some extent, prepare for that because the mechanism for an exit is easier than in the case of Alexander Isak. "It is believed that there is a verbal agreement that they will listen to offers lower than that release clause under the right circumstances and structure. Arsenal are aware of this with Guimaraes, as are Manchester City and PSG."

In many ways, the fact that Bruno is being linked with so many top clubs shows what an outstanding signing he has been for Newcastle, being hailed as "superb" by St James' legend Alan Shearer. The Magpies' failure to get back into the Champions League could be a big issue, however, should the midfielder want to be playing in Europe's leading club competition next season.

Bruno is right at the peak of his powers, and may not want to waste those years despite his clear affinity for the club, so the thought of heading to a European powerhouse could appeal.

The hope is that he sees Newcastle's good recent form as a reason to stay put, though, continuing to be one of the poster boys of this exciting era under Eddie Howe, but it is easy to envisage a scenario where he has moved elsewhere come the start of next season.