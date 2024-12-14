Amid a season full of inconsistency, Newcastle United could be about to lose one of Eddie Howe's star men who is reportedly ready to leave as soon as the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

It's been one step forward and two steps back for the Magpies throughout the current campaign, with Howe's side feeling the full impact of Newcastle's failure to recruit sufficient reinforcements in the summer transfer window. Sporting director Paul Mitchell spent the majority of the window chasing the signature of Marc Guehi, only for the defender to stay put at Crystal Palace.

Now, with the chance to make up for lost time, those at St James' Park have already been linked with moves for the likes of Johan Bakayoko and Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo, whose quality the Newcastle backline is all too familiar with.

That said, Howe was quick to shut down any rumours over January arrivals unless Newcastle raise funds through the sale of several fringe players. He told reporters as relayed by Newcastle World: “I keep saying the same thing about January, I wouldn’t expect us to be in a position to be too active in the market as we currently stand. Things can change, if we trade players that is of course different but if you don’t trade players I’ll expect us to be fine.”

With that said, the Magpies could yet be left with no choice but to turn towards the transfer market next month. According to The Times, as relayed by Caught Offside, Bruno Guimaraes is now ready to leave Newcastle as soon as January amid interest from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The Blues are in desperate need of reinforcements themselves, and have seemingly identified the Brazilian as a candidate to replace the injured Rodri in what would be a major blow for Newcastle.

Losing Bruno would end Newcastle's European hopes

In a season which is yet to really go to plan, Newcastle can ill-afford to lose arguably their best player in Guimaraes. If those in Tyneside are to bounce back into the Champions League after the fantastic success of the 2022/23 campaign, then keeping hold of such players and not losing them to Premier League rivals, of all sides, is more important than ever.

What should leave Newcastle worried, however, is the previous praise that Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had for the talented midfielder, telling reporters as relayed by the Daily Mail back in March: "He is an exceptional holding midfielder. He is aggressive, with the ball or without the ball. At set pieces, he’s aggressive and is a real, complete holding midfielder since being at Lyon and now at a club who want to grow up and up."

Earning a reported £160,000-a-week, Guimaraes wouldn't exactly disrupt City's current wage bill in another worrying sign for Newcastle. At the very least, the Magpies must keep hold of their star man for the rest of the current campaign even if their hand is then forced in the summer transfer window.