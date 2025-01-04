Newcastle United’s fine form continues in the Premier League as they began 2025 with a wonderful 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

It was the home side who enjoyed the better start, however, as Dominic Solanke headed Spurs into an early lead. It didn’t last long, as the Magpies equalized through Anthony Gordon, before the man of the moment, Alexander Isak, scored for the seventh league game in a row to steer his side into the lead.

Spurs pushed for more goals, but the Toon were resilient at the back and the win ensured they remain fifth in the table.

Where would the club be without Gordon and Isak?

Gordon & Isak's game in numbers vs Spurs

The Swede could have had two goals as he missed a big chance, but his confidence was flowing before the game and the Spurs defence struggled to keep tabs on him throughout.

Isak won three of his four ground duels, registered two shots and was fouled twice, proving just how much of a menace he was, having enjoyed a deserved slice of luck after getting the final touch following Radu Dragusin's initial intervention.

Key statistics - Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Stat Highest Ranked Shots on target Dominic Solanke, Anthony Gordon and Pape Matar Sarr (2) Key passes Dejan Kulusevski (4) Ground duels won Sergio Reguilon (7) Tackles Dejan Kulusevski and Pedro Porro (5) Accurate passes Archie Gray (47) Via Sofascore

Gordon was also relentless in the final third. The former Everton winger recorded five total shots, made two key passes, attempted two dribbles and delivered six crosses into the opposition box.

That work rate was rewarded as the Englishman drew his side level in what was a frantic opening, the 24-year-old pouncing on a somewhat contentious deflection off the arm of Joelinton before cooly slotting past debutant Brandon Austin.

The duo are doing everything they can to ensure the club makes a return to the Champions League next season, but the real unsung hero for so long has been Bruno Guimaraes, who shone once again vs Spurs.

Bruno Guimaraes’ game in numbers vs Spurs

The Brazilian has started every single Premier League game for the Magpies this term, captaining the side to victory ten times in the process.

Against Spurs, the former Lyon midfielder delivered another dominant showing in the heart of the pitch. He managed to grab his fifth assist in the league this term with his through ball which saw Gordon net the equaliser.

Additionally, Guimaraes also recorded three key passes, created a big chance and won an impressive eight duels during the game, offering no respite to the Spurs players looking to push forward.

His performance saw the skipper given a match rating of 8/10 by the Shields Gazette journalist Dominic Scurr, who said Guimaraes ‘grabbed control of the game in the closing stages of the first half with a dominant midfield showing’ and there was also praise elsewhere.

Football writer Srinivas Sadhanand also heaped praise on the Brazilian, describing him as simply "too good" following his all-round midfield display.

If Newcastle goes on to secure a seat in Europe’s premier club competition for next term, it won't just be down to the goals Isak scores, or the creative talents of Gordon.

No. It will come down to how well Guimaraes performs in the heart of the midfield over the next 18 league matches.