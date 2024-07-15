In the days since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club, Manchester United have had several enterprising attacking midfielders at the football club. These players have followed in the footsteps of those from yesteryear. However, since playing a 4-3-3 formation rather than Ferguson’s classic 4-4-2 has become more popular, their role has completely changed.

One of these midfielders is currently the United captain, Bruno Fernandes. The Portugal international has been phenomenal in red since he joined United in 2020, scoring 79 goals and registering 66 assists in just 233 appearances. It is fair to say he has brought a dangerous attacking threat to Old Trafford.

Another of those exciting attack-minded midfielders is Paul Pogba. Although it was a bumpy road during his second spell at Old Trafford, there is no doubting the Frenchman's quality, and he was superb at times for United. In 233 games, he scored 39 goals and grabbed 48 assists.

The first enterprising number 10 since Ferguson left was Juan Mata, who joined in 2014. The Spaniard was nicknamed El Mago, which aptly means the magician, and scored 51 times and assisted 43 in 285 games for the Red Devils.

In recent days, United have been linked with another Spanish number 10 who could carry on this line of exciting creative midfielders.

Man Utd target Bundesliga midfielder

The player in question here is RB Leipzig’s Spanish midfielder Dani Olmo. The 26-year-old attacking midfielder was sensational at Euro 2024, and as a result, could leave the German side this summer.

According to a report from GIVEMESPORT, the Red Devils could look to 'up the ante in their pursuit' of the 26-year-old Spain international. It is thought that Erik ten Hag’s side could decide to 'lodge a bid' in the coming days.

However, United will not be the only team interested in Olmo this summer. Among others, arch-rivals Manchester City could show an interest in signing the attacker, and 'will not want to see' United beat them to his signature.

In terms of a price, United would have to pay his release clause of £52m in order to acquire his services this off-season. However, that expires on the 20th July, meaning neither side have long before they have to negotiate new terms.

Why Olmo would be a good signing

The 26-year-old had an impressive time of things during the 2023/24 season, despite a large spell on the sidelines due to injury. The attacking midfielder played 25 times in all competitions for Leipzig, scoring eight times and registering five assists. That included a hat-trick in the German Supercup against Bayern Munich.

However, his injury record last season was certainly a cause for concern. The Spain international missed 29 games through injury, having three separate spells on the sideline in that time. That is the most games he has missed during his career in one season, having missed 20 games in 2022/23 and 19 games in 2021/22.

However, there is no doubting his quality, and that has been on show during Euro 2024. The 26-year-old registered five goals and assists, which ranked him first for most combined goal involvements. He also finished as joint top for most goals at the tournament.

Olmo at Euro 2024 rank Stat Number Rank Goals 3 =1st Assists 2 =2nd Combined G/A 5 =1st Big chances created 3 =3rd Successful dribbles per game 2.8 =4th Stats from Sofascore

Olmo could be compared to two of England’s stars, who he coincidentally met in the final on Sunday night, Jude Bellingham and Cole Palmer. The trio are competitive for both dribbling and passing stats via FBref and are noted as 'similar players'. That said, there is one notable point of difference; goal-scoring.

Bellingham netted 23 goals and registered 13 assists in 42 games in all competitions, with the Chelsea winger scoring 27 times and registering 15 assists in 48 games. Like Real Madrid's number five, Olmo loves to arrive late into the box and get on the end of crosses, as he has shown at times during Euro 2024.

Last season, Olmo averaged 4.31 progressive passes per 90 minutes. According to FBref, the Real Madrid man averaged slightly more, with 7.22, and Palmer was just slightly below his international teammate, averaging 6.77. Evidently, though, they are clearly all creative individuals.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

In terms of ball carrying, a skill where all three excel, it is a lot closer. Olmo averages 3.92 progressive carries and 1.88 successful take-ons per game. He has quick feet and uses his tall frame to help slalom between defenders, similar to Bellingham in many ways. The Real Madrid midfielder averages 3.30 progressive carries and completes 1.88 take-ons, with the Chelsea star completing 4.02 progressive carries and 1.79 successful take-ons.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Not only would Olmo give United quality in the same ilk as the England duo, but he could also be a direct replacement in the long run to Fernandes. Whilst United’s talisman is still at the top of his game, he has been linked with a move away this summer. Although it seems unlikely, it has highlighted the fact United might need to think about replacing him soon.

There may be no better option than the "ridiculous" Olmo, who football analyst Ben Mattinson described as a "gifted" player in the pockets, an area where Fernandes particularly thrives. Bringing in a midfielder who plays his best football in the same areas as the United captain seems like a good succession plan, and the team should not have to adapt their style too much.

The Red Devils do not have long to activate Olmo’s release clause, but it could be a great opportunity to add quality to their squad and bring in an eventual replacement for their captain, Fernandes.