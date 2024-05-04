A £22 million player has now asked to leave Tottenham this summer, and it is believed that one club have already made an out-of-window offer for him.

Postecoglou rebuild needed as Spurs face crucial summer

After a phenomenal start to the 2023/24 Premier League season, manager Ange Postecoglou and co have crashed right back down to earth in the last month.

Reminded of the frailties which still very much exist in Spurs' eleven, their last three consecutive Premier League defeats to Newcastle United, Arsenal and Chelsea highlight that Postecoglou's got a lot of work to do ahead of 2024/2025.

"They didn't win individual battles, didn't win enough second balls, they were so passive, especially in the first half in a derby game where you have to win those battles, play forward and look to pass with a bit of urgency. They didn't do all the basics," said pundit Jamie Redknapp on Tottenham's defeat to Chelsea.

Tottenham's last five league games under Postecoglou Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Tottenham 2-3 Arsenal Newcastle United 4-0 Tottenham Tottenham 3-1 Nottingham Forest West Ham 1-1 Tottenham

"When Ange took over, I was watching the football thinking, 'this is almost revolutionary'. You've got two men coming into midfield, the two full-backs looking fantastic, people playing at such a high level. But they've fallen off a cliff now. They've won two out of their last seven since they beat Aston Villa away in one of the best performances I've seen this season.

"The other thing, they've only played 37 games this year. They lost in the Carabao Cup in the second round and lost in the fourth round of the FA Cup to Manchester City. There's no fatigue involved. I look at the manager and he looks beaten."

With Champions League football looking like an ever-so-distant prospect as Aston Villa take full control of the race for fourth, the next summer transfer window will be crucial. Tottenham want to sign a new centre-back for Postecoglou, alongside a new striker and number six (Matt Law), and a few players could also go the other way.

Young forward Bryan Gil, who doesn't feature in Postecoglou's plans going by his lack of game time, is one man nominated for the axe. Feyenoord have been displaying serious interest in Gil, but the Eredivisie side are by no means alone.

Gil asks to leave Tottenham as Sevilla make proposal

According to Vamos Mi Sevilla FC, via Sport Witness, Gil has "requested" to leave Tottenham permanently, and Sevilla have made a proposal for the Spaniard.

While the La Liga side can't afford to take him on an outright permanent deal, the offer they've made is one of a loan with the obligation to make it permanent next year.

Signed by Fabio Paratici for around £22 million from Sevilla in a part-exchange deal including Erik Lamela, it remains to be seen if the "very, very exciting" player can seal a move back to his former club.