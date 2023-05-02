Tottenham Hotspur, in their blind pursuit of success, have made so many mistakes that it is often hard to keep up with them all. Many have come and gone, leaving little trace on the club, whilst some came crashing in alongside their huge fee, earning similarly little success as the former.

Daniel Levy has overseen one of the club's most barren periods in its 140-year history, and will forever have his name etched into the history books as such. However, the chairman remains in a position to turn it around and rewrite this woeful legacy.

This summer marks a crossroads for the 61-year-old, as his search for a new manager rumbles on. Once in place, he will then have to go about purging this squad and investing with some intelligence to bolster their ranks.

Having never really been the biggest spenders in the market, that might have to change if they are to give themselves a short-term boost that could garner European football.

Whilst they will have a treasure chest awaiting the new man, this could be further improved upon by sales from within the current squad. Although there are many that fans would love to see kicked out for a fee, perhaps the hierarchy could start by offloading those on the fringes, who seem unlikely to get a look-in. Bryan Gil stands out as the leading candidate for such a dismissal.

Why did Spurs sign Bryan Gil?

It was noted by The Athletic that the decision to unload £21.6m plus Erik Lamela to acquire the Spaniard, was born of the then-director of football Fabio Paratici's decision-making, as he had admired the youngster for some time. It was a strange swap deal, but an experiment many were keen to see play out.

An old-school left winger who remained rooted to his left flank, the 22-year-old would play just 31 times for the club, failing to score, before returning to his homeland on two separate loans.

It quickly became clear that the youngster was very lightweight, and thus perhaps not quite cut out for the English game. However, across 27 games in all competitions this season including those for Spurs and Sevilla, he has just one goal.

Whilst Gil has been silently underperforming since his move, Lucas Moura has more recently been in the headlines for his last two performances in a Lilywhites shirt.

The first of the two came at Goodison Park, where the Brazilian saw red after coming on as a substitute. Then, in Sunday's clash with Liverpool, the former Paris Saint-Germain wide man gifted possession back to the Reds who scored a late winner.

Despite this, and the £23m that was initially spent to sign the 30-year-old, at the very least Spurs have seen some return. Moura has featured 219 times for the club, scoring 38, assisting a further 27, and giving fans arguably the greatest night of their lives after that hat trick in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, Gil seemed like he could have played for years without truly threatening the goal whilst in England. An expert on the club, John Wenham, even suggested that for the trickster to return to Spain would be "utterly pointless."

Pointless it would be, however, to keep in the capital. Indeed, it seems that this claim could be used to describe the on-loan attacker's entire career in north London, hence why they should seek to cash in whilst some interest might remain.