Over the last decade, Nottingham Forest have certainly had more downs than ups, with the club's promotion to the Premier League back in 2022 needed after years of torment for the fans.

Since 2014, the Reds have employed ten different permanent managers, with many of them failing to last over a year in charge at the City Ground.

Within the last decade, the club have had some really tough times. From a last-day survival after a 3-0 win over Ipswich Town back in 2016/17, to a last-day play-off bottle after throwing away an eight-goal swing after losing 4-1 to Stoke City and other results going against the Reds.

Despite the testing times, the fans have always stuck by whichever manager was in charge and the players wearing the famous Garibaldi Red that was made way back in 1865.

Although they may have suffered through numerous disastrous campaigns, some players have stuck out for their ability and passion for the club even though the results may not have been as everyone wanted them to be.

Fast-forward to 2024 and the club currently have a crop of the most talented players many fans would have seen for a generation, with the idea of Forest being in the Premier League a farfetched dream given where the club was under previous owner Fawaz Al-Hasawi.

With that being said, we've built our dream Nottingham Forest footballer - taking attributes from multiple players who have featured for the club since the start of the 2013/14 campaign. Some of their promotion stars even miss out, notably the likes of Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson.

1 Brain: Ryan Yates

Whilst he might not be the most technically gifted footballer the club have ever owned, Ryan Yates makes up for it with his superb game management skills.

He's the sort of player you would want coming on for your side within the final 15/20 minutes of a game. He loves a challenge, with the midfielder one of the best players at winning cheap free kicks and running the clock down to ensure a victory.

His tenacious and dogged pressing nature would be of value to most teams in the Premier League, with the 26-year-old often not receiving the praise he deserves.

2 Head: Scott McKenna

Honourable mention: Steve Cook

During the promotion-winning campaign, Scottish centre-back Scott McKenna was consistently at the heart of the Forest defence, with his aerial ability catching the eye.

He originally joined the club for £3m from Aberdeen, with the centre-back money well spent as he quickly established himself as one of the best left-footed central defenders in the league.

His aerial presence was a threat at set pieces too, with the 27-year-old scoring twice with his head during the 2021/22 season against Bournemouth and Birmingham City.

3 Vision: Morgan Gibbs-White

Honourable mention: Tiago Silva

There won't be any easier category than vision, with Morgan Gibbs-White by far the most technically gifted Forest have had within the last decade.

His ability to get past a couple of players and pick out the killer is up there with some of the very best in the Premier League, with the club certain to make a huge profit on his £25m signing.

His assist for Anthony Elanga's goal against Newcastle United in February was evidence of the quality he possesses, with Gibbs-White more than deserving of a senior England call-up in the near future.

4 Upper Body: Michail Antonio

Honourable mention: Willy Boly

It's not very often you get a winger who possesses a lot of pace and strength, but Michail Antonio had it in abundance at the City Ground.

He joined the club for around £1.5m from Sheffield Wednesday during the summer of 2014, with his bulldozing direct playstyle catching the eye under Stuart Pearce.

In his 46 games for the club, he achieved 14 goals and 14 assists - figures that would catch the eye of Premier League side West Ham United.

Purely because of his unique style of play and the impact he had at the City Ground, Antonio has to be included in this list.

5 Pace: Oliver Burke

Honourable mention: Anthony Elanga

A product of the Forest academy, winger Oliver Burke burst onto the scene, impressing with his pace and direct dribbling - very similar to Antonio, just without the strength.

He gained the nickname "Twisty" during his time as a youngster at the club, because of his pace - with the winger taking his form into the Forest first-team.

His ability to drive with the ball at his feet was effortless, with the youngster breezing past defenders as demonstrated in the FA Cup victory against QPR in 2016.

He secured the club a huge payday, moving to RB Leipzig for £13m back in August 2016 - a deal that would prove to be brilliant business with the Scotland international failing to find his form in Germany - scoring just one goal in 26 games - before returning to England.

Honourable mention: Henri Lansbury

Midfielder James Garner spent two separate seasons on loan at the club, with the youngster excelling at the City Ground.

He became known for his brilliant set-piece delivery, creating ten goals for his teammates, but also his ability to score screamers - as demonstrated with his goal against Preston back in 2021.

His technique is a unique one, with his ability to whip the ball and being able to make it dip tricky for goalkeepers and defenders to defend against.

The club wanted to sign him again after promotion but missed out with the talented 23-year-old now starring for Everton in the Premier League.

Honourable mention: Ben Osborn

An unknown quantity to many upon his arrival at the City Ground in January 2018, but Joe Lolley captured the hearts of almost all Forest fans during his four-year stint at the club.

Lolley quickly became a fan-favourite for the Reds and won the Player of the Year award for the 2018/19 campaign - which included his Goal of the Season strike and four assist game during the 5-5 draw away at Aston Villa.

He became known for his ability to cut inside onto his left foot from the right wing, before firing home the ball - a move he produced on countless occasions.

During a very topsy-turvy time for the club, Lolley carried the Forest team on his shoulders for long periods, with the winger one of the best players in the Championship in his prime.