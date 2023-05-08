Arsenal have endured a long and arduous campaign, in which they led the Premier League for so long only to stumble when the finish line came into sight.

As a relentless pursuer, Manchester City were a willing recipient of their missteps, reclaiming the impetus with just four games separating them and once again lifting the title.

Regardless, Mikel Arteta will walk away from this season a proud manager, given the huge steps forward that his team has made towards their ultimate goal. Silverware or not, the Gunners have overseen a special year.

With the team performing so admirably, the personal displays of the players have unsurprisingly hit new levels too. The likes of Martin Odegaard, Gabriel Martinelli, William Saliba and more have all raised their levels to match that of Bukayo Saka, who has admittedly been playing at the pinnacle of his game for some time now.

This year marked a continuation of that, although such a huge amount of football is sure to take its toll on such a young body. The cautionary tales of Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen stand as a damning reminder that bursting onto the scene as a teenager is not all it is cracked up to be.

With the former having joined the MLS at the age of 32, and the latter ravaged throughout his career with various ailments, this is a path the 21-year-old and his manager will be keen to avoid.

Should Bukayo Saka be rested?

What makes these injury worries even more threatening is the fact that, because the £70k-per-week wide man is such a danger, teams often target the England international with particularly tough tackles to quell his threat.

Just last weekend against Newcastle United, journalist Charles Watts noted one occasion that resulted in the forward beckoning to the sidelines: "Saka just came over and asked Gary O'Driscoll for some painkillers while pointing at his ankle. O'Driscoll said no, will presumably give him some at half-time."

Not only this, but Saka has looked leggy anyway in recent weeks, having failed to record a goal contribution in their last three games. This is only made alarming due to his consistency beforehand, as he boasts 13 goals and 11 assists in the league.

With three games remaining which they should be favourites for, and all their 'tougher' games out of the way, perhaps Arteta could seek to manage the youngster as they enter the season's conclusion.

After all, the "big moment player" that Paul Merson branded him will not be as imperative when facing Wolverhampton Wanderers at home, for example, particularly with the likes of Leandro Trossard waiting in the wings.

Saka is clearly exhausted, and his performances are dropping because of it. 45 appearances this season in all competitions speaks volumes, following his 43-game campaign last year. He needs to be rested from the starting lineup, to refresh him before he starts down a path that sees careers cut frustratingly short.