Arsenal are set to enjoy a quick turnaround after Sunday's taxing clash with rivals Tottenham Hotspur, as they now face cup action with a trip to Brentford.

Although on paper it marks another gruelling outing for Mikel Arteta's men to face, their task has been made slightly easier by Everton of all teams, who showcased the fragility of Thomas Frank's team with a battling win at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday. Given they were a side who lost just two home games in the whole of last season, perhaps they will not be so unbeatable again this year.

However, this is a notion that the Gunners will have to work for, with the Bees always willing to provide a workmanlike challenge to whomever they face.

Fortunately, a bright start to the new campaign for the visitors suggests they will rise to the challenge, as they find themselves fifth in the Premier League table having yet to taste defeat. Then, as they kickstarted a new Champions League term, they would run riot as the Emirates played host to the 4-0 demolition of PSV Eindhoven.

With their Spanish manager surely seeking to win every competition available, it is unlikely that he will dismiss the EFL Cup. So, with changes expected, the side will still remain strong.

Who could start for Arsenal vs Brentford?

The only issue that arises regarding Arteta's potential squad selection is the speed with which they have been asked to prepare for the latest game, with tonight's clash marking their third fixture in just seven days' time.

As such, some of their stars simply must be rested, whilst there are also numerous injuries to contend with.

Gabriel Martinelli missed the weekend's north London derby due to a hamstring complaint, but it was noted that he was touch and go in the run-up. Although the Brazilian could be fit, it is unlikely he will be risked.

Another absentee from that match was Leandro Trossard, who "felt a muscle tightness" in training before, as Arteta noted. Again, he is one unlikely to be risked.

Both Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka actually started the game but had to be withdrawn due to separate injuries. Their manager would even suggest that the latter could miss their match with AFC Bournemouth at the weekend, noting: "He was limping quite badly after the match. We had to get him off the field, which is never a good sign as well. He hasn’t been able to participate in the session."

Arsenal's EFL Cup performance Round Exited Scoreline 22/23 - Brighton and Hove Albion Third 1-3 21/22 - Liverpool Semi-Finals 0-0 & 0-2 20/21 - Manchester City Quarter Finals 1-4 19/20 - Liverpool Fourth 5-5 (9-10 pens) 18/19 - Tottenham Hotspur Quarter Finals 0-2

With a true selection headache to contend with, as well as a floodlit ground synonymous with statement victories over the last 12 months, Arsenal will not have it easy as they seek to kickstart a cup run.

How good has Bukayo Saka been this season?

That absence of Saka could prove to be a true hammer blow for the Gunners, who have relied heavily on the exploits of the England international this season.

In fact, such is his importance and ever-presence within the side, their draw with Spurs marked the 86th consecutive league appearance for the 22-year-old, a club record.

And it should come as no surprise to note why, given last term saw him finish on 14 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League alone, with his dynamic exploits down the right flank very nearly spearheading them to a first title since 2004.

Despite falling painfully short, he is set to emulate such blistering form again this year, having already scored four and assisted four across eight games in all competitions, even marking his Champions League debut with a goal and an assist.

There is little Saka cannot do, and as such the winger has been lauded by many. Arteta has been particularly effusive in his praise for a man who lives his life devoted to winning: "He sets himself new targets and new demands year by year. He seems to complete those because he is extremely hungry and willing to learn and improve.

"He wants to be the player that decides games every three days. He's a very focused boy and does everything right - the way he prepares himself, the way he trains, the way he lives his life."

To potentially be without such an outstanding star marks a tough challenge for the staff to contend with, but fortunately in Reiss Nelson, they have an alternative who is more than capable of stepping up in moments of need.

How good is Reiss Nelson?

After all, some of the club's brightest moments last campaign came courtesy of the 23-year-old, with captain Martin Odegaard even naming his late winner at home to AFC Bournemouth as the Norwegian's best memory in an Arsenal shirt thus far.

Although chances were limited throughout that term, with the £100k-per-week livewire failing to make a single league start, when handed an opportunity he often took it.

For example, as Saka was forced off in last season's win over Nottingham Forest, the Hale End graduate filled his boots with ease, scoring twice and assisting another to complete the 5-0 rout.

A former teammate of his, Alex Iwobi, actually sought to praise the mindset that allows the former Feyenoord loanee to thrive despite a lack of starting opportunities: "He was a joke in training,” the Nigeria midfielder told The Beautiful Game Podcast. “He used to do bare tricks, sometimes they’d say to him ‘Reiss it’s only three touch’ and he’d still be twisting up man but still creating a chance.

"I think before we played them and he wasn’t even playing, he was just chilling, and I have to respect that, every time he’s come on to play he’s delivered, I think he’s been the most impactful sub this season, so I have to give it to him.

“For someone to be able to do that and not be playing regularly, to have that elite mindset to know that you’re going into a game and I’m going to do my thing and make sure I help the team win, I have to rate it.”

Now surely set to be handed a chance to shine by Arteta, the 5 foot 9 maverick could stamp a true first-team claim by starring in the absence of all of their key figures.