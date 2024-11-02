Bukayo Saka made history for Arsenal during their recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool, becoming the youngest player in the club’s history to score 50 Premier League goals.

Aged just 23 years and 52 days, Saka reached the milestone at a younger age than the likes of Thierry Henry, Theo Walcott and Robin van Persie, ensuring that his place among the club’s legends is secure.

The Englishman has been arguably Mikel Arteta’s finest performer over the previous few seasons, going from strength to strength since his debut in November 2018.

Indeed, he has improved his goal tally each season. 2021/22 saw him score 12 times for the Gunners; he improved that to 15 goals the following campaign before grabbing 20 goals during 2023/24.

Five youngest players to score 50 PL goals for Arsenal Player Age on 50th Premier League goal Bukayo Saka 23 years, 52 days Thierry Henry 24 years, 128 days Theo Walcott 26 years, 69 days Robin van Persie 27 years, 162 days Alexis Sanchez 28 years, 145 days Via Premier League

Ahead of Arsenal's trip to Newcastle United, Saka has netted four goals in 11 matches, chipping in with seven assists. If he carries on his current form, he could surpass the 20-goal mark for the first time in his career.

In light of his historic achievement, we've taken a look at the 11 best goals scored by the winger in the Premier League for the north London side.

11 Arsenal v Tottenham, September 2021

Saka seals derby in rampant first-half display

The north London derby just weeks into the 2021/22 season saw the Gunners claim a 3-1 win over their arch-rivals, with three goals scored within the opening 34 minutes.

Saka assisted fellow Hale End graduate Emile Smith Rowe for the opener before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined in by netting the second, yet it was Saka’s lovely finish which rounded things off well.

The youngster burst down the right flank, taking on several defenders before seemingly losing the ball in the box. Fortunately, it broke to him, and he slotted the ball into the net to seal the three points.

10 Arsenal v Chelsea, December 2020

Looping effort marks resurgent Arsenal's return to form

The 2020 Boxing Day clash against Chelsea saw Arsenal record a 3-1 victory at the Emirates, with Saka scoring his second Premier League goal of the season.

The Gunners were two goals to the good before Saka received the ball deep into the final third. Rather than cut inside from his position on the right-hand side of the box, he went for a speculative shot which confused the entire defence and goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, ending up in the back of the net.

It was Arsenal's first league win in eight attempts, and they would go on to win four of the five games that followed.

9 Watford v Arsenal, March 2022

Winger rounds off superb team move at Vicarage Road

Having scored seven Premier League goals prior to the clash with Watford in March 2022, Saka enjoyed one of his finest displays of the campaign during the 3-2 victory.

The winger grabbed an assist during the game, but it was his goal which got people talking. Saka played a pass into Alexandre Lacazette on the edge of the penalty area, which the Frenchman flicked back into the path of the youngster, who unleashed a thunderous shot into the Watford goal, putting his team back in front.

It was a wonderful effort, with Saka going on to score another three league goals before the end of the season.

8 Arsenal v Everton, March 2023

Saka sends thunderous drive past Jordan Pickford

Arsenal were pushing Manchester City all the way in the race for the title when they faced Everton in March 2023. The club had suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Toffees the month prior, but there was to be no repeat.

Saka was enjoying his best season to date and continued with a goal and an assist against the Merseyside club. Saka received the ball just inside the Everton penalty area before turning, taking a touch with his left foot and then unleashing an effort into the top corner of the net.

Jordan Pickford had no chance as Saka opened the scoring in the eventual 4-0 win over the Toffees.

7 Wolves v Arsenal, July 2020

Saka nets first Premier League goal in style

With the season resuming in the summer after a break due to the pandemic, Saka had yet to open his account for Arsenal in the league.

That changed in the 2-0 win over Wolves, however. A cross was delivered into the box, which allowed Saka to gain a yard of space to let fly with a left-footed half volley that settled into the Wolves’ net.

It was a wonderful effort by the teenager in what proved to be his only league goal of the season for the club.

6 Aston Villa v Arsenal, February 2023

Starboy emphatically brings Gunners level at Villa Park

Having lost their previous game against Man City, the Gunners travelled to Villa Park in a bid to get back to winning ways. The 4-2 victory was impressive, with Saka netting a crucial equaliser for Arsenal.

Pouncing on a poor headed clearance just inside the Villa penalty area, Saka scored a sublime effort which sailed into the back of the net, restoring parity after Ollie Watkins had scored for Villa early on.

It was his ninth goal of the season and one of his finest, no doubt about that.

5 Tottenham v Arsenal, April 2024

Saka expertly doubles Arsenal's lead on enemy turf

Once again, the Gunners were battling it out with City for the title, and a clash against Spurs was looking like a stiff challenge.

Leading 1-0, Saka made a threatening run down the right and was played in on goal. After taking a delightful touch, he advanced on the Spurs goal before cutting in on his left foot and sliding the ball into the net in what was an excellent north London derby goal.

The club claimed a 3-2 victory which returned them to the top of the Premier League table.

4 Arsenal v Liverpool, October 2024

50 up for Saka as Andy Robertson left embarrassed

Saka's most recent Premier League goal was one that entered the winger into the record books. The 2-2 draw against Liverpool might not have been the best result, but Saka will remember this goal for the rest of his career.

Another scintillating run down the right flank saw Saka race onto a long ball from Ben White before cutting in on his left foot, getting the better of Andy Robertson with a cheeky nutmeg in the process.

With just the goalkeeper to beat, the Englishman let rip with a shot that nearly took the net off the frame of the goal to put the Gunners a goal ahead.

It was a strike worthy of winning any match, but the north Londoners were made to settle for a draw against Arne Slot’s men.

3 Leeds v Arsenal, October 2022

Saka notches from improbable angle at Elland Road

A resolute Leeds side proved hard to break down during this 1-0 victory, but it was Saka who secured all three points with a moment of magic in the first half once again.

The winger raced on to a through ball, although it looked like he would have to cut it back due to the tight angle.

Cutback? This wasn’t in his vocabulary during the game, taking the goalkeeper off guard by firing the ball into the top corner - the goal proved to be the only one of a hard-fought win.

2 Arsenal v Nottingham Forest, August 2023

Saka gets Gunners season off to a flyer with superb curler

Taking on Nottingham Forest on the opening day, Arsenal started their season with a bang thanks to Saka's superb first-half effort.

The winger was looking to build on his best season to date in the previous campaign, and it didn’t take him long to find the back of the net. Leading by a single goal after half an hour, Saka received the ball in the final third, but it looked like he was too far out to cause any damage.

A couple of touches with his left foot enabled him to gain a yard of space on his marker before he unleashed an effort out of the blue that nestled into the top corner with pinpoint accuracy.

It was the catalyst he needed to achieve his finest-ever goalscoring campaign for the Gunners, finishing the season with a total of 20 goals in all competitions.

1 Arsenal v Man Utd, January 2023

Saka puts Arsenal in front with trademark finish

Saka often seems to score his best goals in the most difficult matches. Enjoying their first title charge for a few years, Mikel Arteta’s men were hoping to secure all three points against Manchester United at the Emirates.

A topsy-turvy match saw Arsenal trail to a Marcus Rashford strike, before heading into the final minutes looking like a 2-2 draw was going to be the outcome.

Eddie Nketiah scored the winner late on, but it was an effort by Saka that must go down as arguably one of his finest goals in an Arsenal shirt.

Taking the ball from the right wing and onto his left foot, he was around 25 yards out as he gave himself some extra space before hitting a stunning effort that nestled into the bottom corner of the United goal.

A goal of this quality could have won any match, but it gave the Gunners some impetus which finally saw them claim the win, allowing them to maintain their title challenge heading into the final months of the season.