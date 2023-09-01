Arsenal host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday - a massive game in any season. We've written all about it here as the two giants clash.

Both teams will turn to their stars to swing this one, of course. For Arsenal, that largely means Bukayo Saka, who is rapidly blossoming into one of the Premier League's very best players.

What can we expect? We at Football FanCast have had a little delve into the history books to see exactly what Saka has done before against United, as well as his overall record and recent form. Here's what you need to know.

What is Bukayo Saka's goal record vs Manchester United?

Saka actually has three goals in his career against United, which is the most he's got against anyone at professional level (he does have five against Tottenham U18s but we won't count that here). No, it's not the largest number but then he is yet to turn 22.

And Saka also started out as a left-back with the Gunners, of course. He's still a player coming into his own as a forward, even if he's now managing to do it at a very high level. And so three goals in seven games against United is actually a fine record.

In fact, it looks a lot better when you judge him purely as a right-sided player. Saka only has three starts against United in his natural position - and he's scored in all three.

So, when purely judging the youngster by his current role, his record looks perfect. United beware.

Games 7 Starts 5 Goals 3

What is Bukayo Saka's assist record vs Manchester United?

As of now, Saka only has a single assist against United. It came in his first-ever game against them, funnily enough, back in 2019. He played as a left-sided midfielder on that day - a role he's yet to play against them since.

Of course, Saka continues to improve his creative output year-on-year. He picked up 11 assists in the Premier League last season, suggesting he's well on his way to becoming a force in that regard.

Saka may not have many to his name against United but all signs point to that changing before long.

Games 7 Starts 5 Assists 1

What is Bukayo Saka's head-to-head record vs Manchester United?

Saka's record against United is a very positive one - he usually gets the better of the Red Devils. In all, he's faced them seven times in his career, winning four.

He's only lost to United twice, in fact, with both of those coming away from home. At the Emirates, Saka's record is actually perfect with three wins from three (he missed a 0-0 draw in 2021 through injury).

It's also worth mentioning that Saka has only ever faced United in the Premier League. There are zero cup ties between them up to this point, so you can easily translate these figures into points.

Of a possible 21 points against United, Saka has picked up 13. That's hardly a disappointment against a side consistently fighting towards the very top of the table.

Wins 4 Draws 1 Defeats 2

What is Bukayo Saka's recent record vs Manchester United?

From an Arsenal perspective, Saka's recent record against United is fine. They've traded wins at home over the last two season, each winning on their own ground. Two wins, two defeats, then - nothing to shout about but not exactly a disaster, either.

But individually, Saka is becoming a real thorn in United's side. He's scored in each of his last three appearances against the Red Devils, picking up two wins and a defeat.

And that'll be a worry for Erik Ten Hag going into Sunday. Saka is finding a way to score against United every time he plays against them - as we mentioned above, these last three games are also his only starts as a right-sided player against United. He's scored in all of them.

At the very least, it's something Ten Hag will have to plan for. Maybe that means a change of left-back, maybe it means finding a way to double-up on Saka defensively. All that's clear is that he's got to do something or Arsenal's star almost certainly finds a way to goal.

Who does Bukayo Saka have the most goals against?

Saka is still very early into his career, especially as an attacking threat. He started as a left-back or left-midfielder and was seen more as a solid option who provided width for the team.

It's only really in the last two seasons that Saka has developed into a genuine goal threat. That's why his three goals against United stand as the most he's scored against anyone at the professional level.

After all, those three goals are essentially three goals in four games as the Saka we now know. Beyond United, there are 11 different teams where Saka has scored twice - so don't expect that tally of three to stand for long as his career high.

A goal on Sunday would extend it instantly, after all.

How did Bukayo Saka do in the Premier League last season?

Saka enjoyed a sensational campaign last season as Arsenal finished second. He set new career-bests for both goals and assists, putting himself up there with the absolute best in the league.

For goals, Saka scored 14. This beat his previous best of 11, set the season before, and was good enough for joint-10th in the Premier League, alongside Aleksandar Mitrovic. It also meant he was the Gunners' third-top scorer, one behind Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Martinelli.

What really set Saka apart, though, was his 11 assists. That was good enough for joint-fourth in the league, with Michael Olise. Only Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Leandro Trossard (split between Arsenal and Brighton) finished above the player. And even then, only just - Salah and Trossard each had one more than Saka.

25 goal contributions is a fantastic season for just about anyone and it's comfortably Saka's best effort to date. His previous best of 18, set the season before, looks relatively average in comparison. The wonderful thing for Arsenal, of course, is that he only turns 22 on September 5th - he could very well set yet another personal best in this campaign and you may well expect another one next season.

How many goals has Bukayo Saka scored in 2023?

Saka has scored 14 times in the 2023 calendar year so far - but not all of those were for Arsenal. Of course, the majority have been and he opened his account for the year by scoring against Manchester United on January 22nd.

Goals against Manchester City and Aston Villa followed in February before strikes against Everton and Crystal Palace (a brace) in March. Then come the non-Arsenal goals. Saka bagged one for England against Ukraine in March before returning to the Premier League for two more against Southampton and Wolves.

A hat trick in June against North Macedonia for England, the first of his career, boosts his numbers quite a bit, while he's already grabbed two this season.

So overall, 14 goals but four of those were for England. 10 for Arsenal, if you need help counting.

How many Premier League goals does Bukayo Saka have?

Saka has now played 138 Premier League games - doesn't time fly? The Arsenal star is quickly developing into a true goalscorer in the Premier League after his 14-goal haul last season.

That nearly doubled Saka's career total in the Premier League, taking him to 31 goals. He's since added two in this campaign, too, and currently sits on 33 in the competition. Expect that number to be much higher after this season.

As for assists, Saka has 26 - again, a number that's going to climb much higher over the next few seasons. 11 came in the last Premier League campaign and we expect him to register a similar amount this time around.

Games 138 Goals 33 Assists 26

How many goals does Bukayo Saka have for Arsenal?

In all, Saka has exactly 40 goals for Arsenal across all competitions. 15 of those came last season and 12 the season before that - so the player is improving year on year.

He already has two in his opening four games this season, for instance. Saka is well on his way to breaking his own personal best, then, and will almost certainly pass the 50 goals mark before long.

As for competitions, Saka has 33 in the Premier League, five in the Europa League, one in the FA Cup and another in the EFL Cup. So one other thing to look out for this season is his first Champions League goal. It's coming.

When is Arsenal vs Manchester United?

Arsenal will host Manchester United on Sunday, September 3rd at 16:30 UK time. Both teams are eager for what would be a massive win to kickstart their seasons.

That said, each have won two of their opening games and sit in decent positions. Their wins just haven't been all that convincing and a win in this one would feel like a strong statement from either side.