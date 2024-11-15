Since breaking into Arsenal's first team, Bukayo Saka has developed a reputation as one of English football's most stellar attackers.

Starting the season in flying form, Saka has become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Mikel Arteta, with the England winger now an integral part of the Spaniard's setup in north London.

However, unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he's also developed a reputation for being slightly injury-prone, especially in recent seasons. Most recently, he picked up a knock in Arsenal's 1-1 draw with Chelsea before the November international break - one that Arsenal boss Arteta said doesn't "look good".

Saka subsequently withdrew from England duty because of the injury, though it remains unclear how long he will be sidelined or how many games he will miss for the Gunners.

With that in mind, here's every game Saka has missed for Arsenal through injury, according to data from Transfermarkt. Despite the amount of times he is injured during games, it's probably a shorter list than you may think.

Dead leg, 1 game missed

November 23, 2020 to November 28, 2020

Saka's first injury as an Arsenal player was a minor one.

During a goalless draw with Leeds United in the Premier League in the 2020/21 season, Saka was dragged off after playing just 33 minutes after finding himself on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Kalvin Phillips.

"He was in pain. We’re going to have to assess with the medical staff how bad it is," Arteta said of Saka after the game.

Fortunately, it proved only to be a dead leg, which kept Saka out for just one game, that being against Molde in the Europa League.

Fixture missed Date Competition Molde 0-3 Arsenal 26th November 2020 Europa League

Hip problems, 1 game missed

January 28, 2021 to January 31, 2021

A couple of months after suffering injury against Leeds, Saka had another small injury setback, this time in the form of a hip injury.

He again only missed one game, but this time, it was an all-important Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United.

Saka had been in red-hot form heading into the tie, scoring four goals in his last six top-flight games, and his absence was notable against the Red Devils, with the game ending 0-0.

Fixture missed Date Competition Arsenal 0-0 Man Utd 30th January 2021 Premier League

Thigh problems, 1 game missed

October 3, 2023 to October 21, 2023

After going through the 2022/23 campaign without missing a game, Saka enjoyed a fine start to the 2023/24 season, scoring five goals and providing three assists in his first eight games in all competitions.

Against Lens in the Champions League in October, he was at it again, registering an assist within just 14 minutes, teeing up teammate Gabriel Jesus for the opener. Just 20 minutes later, however, the Englishman limped off, and Arsenal went on to lose 2-1.

Arteta said after the game: "He tried to backheel a ball in the first half and felt something muscular. He felt uncomfortable to carry on so we had to take him off."

As a result, Saka missed Arsenal's Premier League clash with Manchester City the following weekend, but it proved not to be a problem, with the Gunners running out as 1-0 victors.

Fixture missed Date Competition Arsenal 1-0 Man City 8th October 2023 Premier League

Unknown injury, 1 game missed

March 21, 2024 to April 6, 2024

In March 2024, Saka was away on England duty when he withdrew and reported to St. George's Park with an injury.

The unknown knock caused him to miss England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, but fortunately for Arsenal, he was fit once more by the time the international break had finished.

Upon his return to action for the Gunners against Manchester City, however, he came off in the 78th minute after receiving treatment from the physios.

Subsequently, he was sidelined for Arsenal's next Premier League game against Luton Town as he was not risked by Arteta.

Fixture missed Date Competition Arsenal 2-0 Luton 3rd April 2024 Premier League

Muscle injury, 1 game missed

May 13, 2024 to May 20, 2024

When Saka was ruled out of Arsenal's final game of the 2023/24 Premier League season against Everton with a "slight muscle injury", England fans were worried that it meant the winger wouldn't be fit for the summer's European Championship.

Fortunately for them, however, Arteta quickly allayed any of those fears with a simple one-word answer.

Asked if Saka would be fit for England, the Spaniard simply replied: "Yes." At the tournament, Saka started every game for the Three Lions as they made it to the final.

Fixture missed Date Competition Arsenal 2-1 Everton 19th May 2024 Premier League

Leg injury, 2 games missed

October 10, 2024 to October 27, 2024

In mid-October, England suffered a rather embarrassing Nations League defeat at the hands of Greece, losing 2-1 thanks to a brace from Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis.

During the match, Saka suffered yet another injury, leaving the field just after half-time while grabbing his hamstring.

The knock kept him out of England's next game against Finland, while he also missed Arsenal's games against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League and Bournemouth in the Premier League, with the Gunners losing the latter 2-0.

He lasted just two games injury-free, however, before suffering his most recent setback against Chelsea.