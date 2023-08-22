Arsenal host Tottenham Hotspur on September 24th for what's always one of the biggest and best games of the Premier League season. It's a fixture that carries far more than just three points, after all.

This is one that the two teams judge themselves on and, as a result, it's one in which players can really make a name for themselves. And, one player who could do just that is Bukayo Saka.

We at Football FanCast thought we'd take a trip through his brief career to see exactly how he's previously fared in this north London derby.

What is Bukayo Saka's goals record vs Tottenham?

Saka is still only 21, of course, and has only been a first-team player at Arsenal for three-and-half seasons now. Still, he's managed to pick up seven appearances in the North London derby in that time - six of which were starts.

But the player's goal record isn't exactly one to shout about. He's managed a solitary goal across those seven games, coming at home in late 2021. Arsenal would win the game 3-1, mind.

What is Bukayo Saka's assists record vs Tottenham?

Saka's assist record is better than his goal record, though. He's created two across seven games, with the most recent coming in the 2-0 win at Spurs last season.

The other actually came in the same game as his goal. A goal and assist in a 3-1 North London derby win? It's comfortably his most impressive performance against Tottenham to date.

What is Bukayo Saka's head-to-head record vs Tottenham?

It's a mixed bag, really. Saka does have a positive record against Spurs but only just. He's won four of his seven games, losing the other three.

So you can seemingly expect a winner when the two teams meet in September. There hasn't been a draw in this one for a few years now.

But it is worth mentioning that Saka lost his first two North London derbies, the first of which he only played 20 minutes as a left-back. His record since those opening two reads four wins, one defeat - so he's certainly getting the better of Tottenham of late.

What is Bukayo Saka's record at home vs Tottenham?

Saka is yet to fail against Spurs at the Emirates, winning all three games against the arch rivals. 2-1 and 3-1 wins in 2021 came before a 3-1 win last season - you can't do much better.

The first of those 3-1 wins saw Saka score and assist, too, meaning he's very capable of delivering a big game at home in the derby. Arsenal will certainly hope he's able to this time around.

What is Bukayo Saka's record away at Tottenham?

Last season saw Saka break his duck at Tottenham on the fourth attempt. A 2-0 win - in which the player registered an assist - was the first time Saka went there and didn't lose.

Given he's played regularly since breaking into the first-team, it also meant this was the first time in years that Arsenal as a team won at Tottenham. It was a statement win that showed just how far their fortunes differed last season. Spurs went backwards, while the Gunners challenged for the title.

Who has Bukayo Saka scored against the most?

Saka's poor record against Spurs would suggest he's not one for the bigger games, but that's certainly not the case. Manchester United are the opponents against which he's scored the most - three goals in seven games.

They've all come in Saka's last three games against the Red Devils, too. He got one in a 3-1 win in early 2022 before scoring home and away last season.

Though, it's worth mentioning that the most goals Saka has against any opponent since reaching adult level is technically Spurs. He's got five against their Under 18 side - but we're not really sure we should count that.

Who does Bukayo Saka have the most goal contributions against?

Saka's goal contribution high is five and he's managed that against three different Premier League sides. Impressively, two of those are Manchester United and Liverpool.

He's bagged three goals and two assists against the Red Devils. It's the reverse against Liverpool - two goals, three assists. The latter are also the opponent against whom he's played the most.

Southampton are the other side with five against them. Saka's record matches his one against the Reds.

How many goals does Bukayo Saka have in September?

Saka has managed to score four times in the month of September - with some notable strikes, too. His first came in the Europa League back in 2019 as he made it 2-0 away at Eintracht Frankfurt.

After that came a goal for England in 2021. Saka scored to make it 4-0 against Andorra in a World Cup qualifier. He then scored later that same month against Spurs.

His fourth was last season as Saka equalised for Arsenal at Old Trafford.

What is Bukayo Saka's overall Arsenal goal record?

Saka, at only 21, has already played 182 competitive games for Arsenal. There will be many, many more to come as he just continues to get better as a player.

His record, as you'd expect from a young player, is impressive without being spectacular. Saka has 39 goals in those 182 games, coming in four separate competitions.

What is Bukayo Saka's Premier League goal record?

The vast majority of Saka's goals have come in the Premier League, of course. He's scored 32 of his 39 there, across 137 games.

It's a record of a goal every four or five games, then. It doesn't sound great but again, the stats include some very formative years for the Arsenal man.

The only other competition where Saka has more than a solitary goal is the Europa League. He's managed five there, across 25 appearances. Of course, he'll step up and make his Champions League debut this season.

What is Bukayo Saka's assist record?

Saka has actually assisted more goals than he's scored in his career. He's created 40 to the 38 he's scored, again coming in 179 professional appearances.

Though, Saka does have more goals than assists in the Premier League. There have 'only' been 27 assists in the top flight, compared to his 31 goals. The swing comes in other competitions.

For instance, Saka has nine Europa League assists in his 25 appearances, compared to just five goals. His two FA Cup assists outweigh his solitary FA Cup goal, too.

What is Arsenal's record vs Tottenham?

Arsenal vs Tottenham dates back to 1896 - a time when this wasn't even a North London derby as 'Woolwich Arsenal' played in South London.

Arsenal won that first game 2-1 and have since gone on to have the superior record across a total of 207 meetings between the two. In total, the Gunners have won on 86 occasions.

Spurs have replied with 67 wins, leaving 54 draws between the two famous clubs.

Sticking to just the Premier League era, Arsenal are still the dominant club here. They've played 62 top-flight games since the formation of the Premier League, with the Gunners winning 24 of those. Spurs have managed only 15 in reply, with the points splitting on 23 occasions.

What are Arsenal's recent results vs Tottenham?

The last five games have been very good to Arsenal. They won both of the games last season, 3-1 at home and then 2-0 away. That was a response to losing 3-0 at Spurs towards the end of the 2021/22 season.

The two before that were Arsenal wins, too - 2-1 and 3-1, both at home. It means the Gunners have won four of the last five North London derbies.

However, they hadn't won any of the five before that, losing three and drawing two. In fact, their clean sheet in the most recent fixture was Arsenal's first since late 2017.

When is Arsenal vs Tottenham?

Arsenal will host Tottenham on Sunday, September 24th at 14:00 UK time. It'll be each side's second post-international break fixture, so we should get a pretty good idea of where they're at.

Arsenal will hope to build on their enormously promising campaign last season. They shocked everyone with a title challenge and while it petered out in the end, there's little doubt that they made great strides. Signing Declan Rice only boost the confidence further going into this one.

Spurs had a very different season. They just couldn't find consistency and never even threatened the top-four spots, let alone the title. That's led to some big changes, both in the dugout and on the pitch. The hope will be that a new era breathes new life into Tottenham - something they sorely need.

As always, this will be a big one. The game rarely, if ever, disappoints and both teams can make big statements by winning the derby early in the season. Arsenal will turn to their stars of last season to lead them, while Spurs may need to find a new hero who can take them back up the table.