Tottenham Hotspur have already invested with supreme intelligence this summer, but there is now one touted deal that could surpass all that have been made before...

Who are Tottenham Hotspur signing?

A host of fine additions have been brought in by Ange Postecoglou throughout the window, bolstering a squad desperate to turn things around after the disaster endured last campaign.

Antonio Conte was one of three managers to oversee one of their worst seasons in recent history, as they were bypassed by a host of clubs who on paper should have been well beneath them.

One such outfit was Brighton and Hove Albion, who have emerged as one of the Premier League's best-run clubs.

They have a phenomenal habit of snagging unknown talent from the far reaches of the game, with their scouting network broad and incisive, and then using their integration process to help create stars ready to be sold for a king's ransom.

Few exemplify such a well-oiled process better than Kaoru Mitoma, who has risen to prominence with his consistently outstanding displays over the last year.

This form has unsurprisingly garnered interest from the Lilywhites, with the Seagulls quoting any interested parties at a £50m sum.

How good is Kaoru Mitoma?

With trickery and dribbling prowess in abundance, already this is a gem who would align with Postecoglou's attractive and entertainment-first outlook on football.

However, the Japan international blends such elegance with hard work that has seen him thrive within English football, as he managed to maintain 1.3 tackles per game in the league last season alongside his attacking prowess.

Such starring assets have even drawn comparisons with some of the division's finest wide men, as FBref even include Bukayo Saka on his 'similar players' list when it comes to statistical profile.

Whilst tough to admit, Spurs fans have likely been shocked by just how influential the England international has come to be for their rivals. Such is his importance now to Mikel Arteta, the 21-year-old featured in every single one of their league games last term, scoring 14 and assisting a further 11.

Whilst performing at a much higher level than Mitoma, the similarities are showcased due to their preference to cut inside from the opposite flanks onto their favoured right and left foot, seeking to both create for others and score themselves.

This allowed the 26-year-old to score seven and assist six of his own in the league last year, having started the current season with three goal contributions in two games.

It was no surprise to see him branded "magic" by writer Seb Stafford-Bloor back in January, given that he produces it almost every game week nowadays.

In fact, when compared to other wingers across Europe, Mitoma also sits in the top 13% for non-penalty expected goal per 90, the top 6% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 3% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, via FBref.

The similarities with Saka are therefore emphasised as he also shines in the latter two facets, ranking in the top 8% for progressive carries per 90, and the top 4% for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90 when compared against the same group, via FBref.

They have each risen to become key members of their respective sides, both of which are on a seemingly unstoppable upward trajectory.

However, should Mitoma trade the south coast for the other side of north London, he could help fast-track Postecoglou's steady revolution too, returning Spurs where they will feel they belong.