West Ham United have a real chance to sign one of their transfer targets in January, with his manager now green-lighting a potential "surprise" exit for the player.

West Ham seal 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle United

Under-fire boss Julen Lopetegui has been forced to deal with consistent reports surrounding his possible dismissal as manager, following a lacklustre start to the Premier League campaign in east London.

The 58-year-old's style of play and general approach to important games has been under the microscope this season, with some reports even claiming that "several" senior West Ham stars aren't behind Lopetegui.

However, a 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Monday has done wonders to ease the pressure on Lopetegui, at least for now, with goals from Tomas Soucek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka causing a real upset on Tyneside.

“I am happy for the three points and am very happy against a good team like Newcastle, who have good players and a fantastic coach," said Lopetegui on West Ham's win over Newcastle.

Match Date Opponent Competition Result #14 26/11/2024 Newcastle United (A) Premier League 2-0 win #13 09/11/2024 Everton (H) Premier League 0-0 draw #12 02/11/2024 Nottingham Forest (A) Premier League 3-0 loss #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

“I think today was a tough match and we were able to compete as a team. I think we deserved to win. Today they had many moments in the first half, but I think the second half we deserved to win, and we are happy because you have to do these kind of matches against this type of team if you want to overcome them.”

It is worth noting that West Ham have been tipped to attack the January transfer market in search of reinforcements, which could help them over the second half of this season.

Okan Buruk green-lights Galatasaray exit for West Ham target Victor Nelsson

As relayed by Turkish news outlet A Spor, Süper Lig champions Galatasaray are ready to green-light a "surprise" exit for Denmark international defender Victor Nelsson.

Their manager, Okan Buruk, has personally approved the 26-year-old's transfer - coming after claims from Turkey that West Ham are eyeing a move to sign Nelsson at the turn of the year (Takvim).

A Spor claim that Nelsson, whose contract expires in 2026, could leave for as little as £8 million - which would be quite a bargain considering Turkish media have branded the defender a "star" player in Buruk's side.