Highlights Burnley are closing in on a new signing after the opening day of the Premier League season.

They could follow Morgan Gibbs-White's path to success in English football.

He scored eight goals last season during a phenomenal campaign.

Upon their promotion back to the promised land, Burnley have shelled out €91.6m (£78.3m) to flesh out the squad for Premier League football.

The latest name on the verge of a transfer to Turf Moor is Aaron Ramsey, in what would be a hugely exciting move for all parties.

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

According to reports, Aston Villa have already agreed to sell Aaron Ramsey to Burnley for around £14m.

However, the deal is yet to be completed as the Midlands outfit are finalising the add-ons and are insisting upon a buy-back option.

This has been confirmed by Unai Emery, who said: “Young players are very important for us. And we have to make a plan for them. In the past, present and the future and we don’t want to stop their career.

“Now, Aaron is so close to leaving and the idea is to have the possibility to recover him if he progresses over the next year or for more, deserving to play and come here."

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has also commented on the situation, adding: "The latest I've heard is that we're close. He's not our player yet but I hope he will be soon."

What is Aaron Ramsey's style of play?

The 20-year-old has been at Aston Villa since U9 level, and whilst his older brother Jacob has evolved into one of the club’s most important and talented assets, Aaron’s path to the first team looks far more complicated, hence Burnley’s interest.

Although he has made just one appearance for the senior side, the attacking midfielder has been sensational for the youth sides - in 53 appearances for the U18 and U21 sides, he recorded 37 goal contributions and his glittering academy performances meant a first-team beckoned.

Last season, this experience arrived in the Championship with Norwich City and Middlesbrough.

Across 21 starts for both clubs, he bagged eight goals and crafted four assists in either a central or wide playmaking role.

Middlesbrough coach Michael Carrick was extremely impressed with the youngster, praising his positive impact on the side, saying: “AJ’s been terrific for a number of weeks. He’s so creative and a natural with the ball.”

During his time in north Yorkshire, Ramsey averaged the most dribbles per game (1.8) in the squad and his journey could be reminiscent of Morgan Gibbs-White’s glorious rise.

The 5 foot 7 technician had been at Wolves since 2008, and after 12 Premier League starts over four years, he was sent out on to Sheffield United for the 2021/22 season.

That year he starred in the second tier, as Ramsey was set to do a year later. Indeed, the attacking midfielder notched 22 goal involvements in the Championship and averaged the most key passes (1.6), and dribbles (1.4) per game, as per WhoScored.

As a result, last summer, Gibbs-White sealed a move to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest and has emerged as an indispensable component of the side.

In 34 Premier League matches, the forward once again averaged the most key passes (1.9), and dribbles (1.3) per game. He has registered eight assists, a higher total than the likes of Jack Grealish, Martin Odegaard, and Son Heung-Min.

Gibbs-White progression from a successful Championship loanee to a guaranteed top-flight starter is something that Ramsey can aim for, and with his current potential, it is a very achievable feat.