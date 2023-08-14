Burnley’s proposed deal to sign Arsenal central midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga is now “complicated”, and a reliable journalist has revealed the reason why.

How old is Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Lokonga is 23 years of age and has been plying his trade at the Emirates Stadium since 2021 having joined from Anderlecht, but after spending the second half of last season out on loan at Crystal Palace, he’s clearly out of favour under Mikel Arteta and has therefore attracted interest from Turf Moor.

The Clarets reportedly entered advanced talks over an initial loan swoop with an option to buy for the Belgium international last month, and whilst he had an opportunity to make the move overseas to Spain, Vincent Kompany having managed him in the past, alongside his desire to prove he’s capable of competing in the Premier League, they held the advantage.

Since then, Football Insider had claimed that the Gunners star reached a full agreement to put pen to paper following a breakthrough in negotiations, though it would appear that the move is now severely at risk of falling through after a face-to-face discussion didn’t go as well as both parties would have hoped.

Are Burnley signing Albert Sambi Lokonga?

Taking to X, Sacha Tavolieri revealed that Burnley and Lokonga didn’t see eye-to-eye over the finer details of his switch, and therefore, chiefs have temporarily stopped pursuing him and could miss out on his signature with the player also being monitored by AS Monaco. He wrote:

“While discussions on loan deal with mandatory option were fluid with #ArsenalFC… Been told Sambi Lokonga’s side meeting with #BurnleyFC about personal terms didn’t meet expectations and that it’s now more complicated than expected. Also the reason why it’s been so quiet since the 2nd of August.

"#ASMonaco (who was on the player even before his transfer to #AFC) still got an interest for the Belgian midfielder & took information recently but nothing concrete so far. To be continued towards the end of the window.”

How much does Albert Sambi Lokonga earn?

At Arsenal, Lokonga currently pockets £50k-per-week, which he isn’t really earning considering his lack of game time, but that could all change should he sign on the dotted line at Burnley.

He’s been dubbed a “tireless” runner and "aggressive tackler" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, and last season ranked in the 97th percentile for pass completion and won ten out of his 13 tackles made at Crystal Palace, so is super calm and composed in possession and loves to get stuck in.

The youngster is also capable of getting involved in the final third having posted 12 goal contributions (eight assists and four goals) since the start of his career.

Furthermore, Lokonga is a versatile operator having previously been deployed in four different positions, including in defensive, attacking and on the right side of a midfield alongside usual role in the centre circle.

We think he’d be a great option for the boss to have in the building should any unexpected injuries ever occur and they shoud be nailing down those last few details to get this one done.