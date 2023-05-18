Burnley are keen on completing a deal to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga this summer, according to reports.

Is Albert Sambi Lokonga leaving Arsenal?

The Belgian international is an academy graduate of Anderlecht in his homeland but swapped his familiar surroundings for the Premier League in 2021 when he arrived at the Emirates Stadium in a deal worth €17.5m (£15.2m), as per Transfermarkt.

The Gunners starlet, however, made just two top-flight starts in the first half of this season so was sent out on loan to Crystal Palace in January in the hope of receiving some regular game time, but with Roy Hodgson’s side reluctant to acquire his services on a permanent basis this summer, his future is very much up in the air.

The Times have reported that Edu and Mikel Arteta are set to sanction the sales of 11 players at the end of the season to help create funds for new signings and the 23-year-old is one of those to be name-checked, with his potential availability appearing to have alerted Vincent Kompany at Turf Moor.

Are Burnley signing Lokonga?

According to The Sun, Burnley are interested in a summer move for Lokonga, with the manager “eyeing up a reunion” with his former midfielder having previously coached him during his time at Anderlecht.

The Clarets boss is a “huge fan” of the talented prospect and believes that he will be able to help him “rediscover” his form and become a “hit” in the Premier League. Arsenal view him as “surplus to requirements”, meaning that the door is now “open” for him to seal a permanent move elsewhere, with the Gunners valuing him at £15m.

Burnley will be aware that Lokonga isn’t in prime right now having failed to nail down a regular starting spot at Palace or Arsenal but Kompany knows him better than most, and having been lauded a “tireless” runner by talent scout Jacek Kulig, he could be a risk worth taking.

The Europa League participant, who currently earns £50k-per-week, clocked up ten goal contributions (seven assists and three goals) in 78 Anderlecht appearances, and during the 2020/21 season, recorded a total of 36 shots which was the third-highest throughout the whole of his squad at the time, via FBRef.

Lokonga is also a versatile operator with his ability to play in defensive, central, attacking and even on the right side of a midfield unit so could be a fantastic option for the boss to have at his disposal should any unexpected injuries occur.