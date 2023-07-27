With Burnley gearing up for their return to Premier League football, manager Vincent Kompany has already acted swiftly to bolster his ranks ahead of the new season, having wrapped up eight summer signings thus far - with a ninth seemingly on the way in the form of Hoffenheim's Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The former Manchester City skipper has notably recruited the likes of Nathan Redmond, James Trafford and Zeki Amdouni over the past few weeks, while most recently snapping up Espanyol teenager, Luca Koleosho on an initial £2.6m deal.

The addition of the 18-year-old Italian does not look likely to be the end of the club's summer spending spree, however, with the Northern Echo reporting that the Lancashire side have had a £10m bid rejected for Sunderland's, Jack Clarke.

While the belief is that Kompany and co have not been put off by that setback in their pursuit of the 22-year-old, it may be wise for the newly-promoted side to consider potentially attacking alternatives to the Englishman...

What are the latest Burnley transfer rumours?

As revealed by the Daily Mail last week, the Turf Moor outfit are believed to be among the clubs who are interested in signing Manchester United starlet, Amad Diallo, with both Leicester City and Sheffield United also keen on the 21-year-old winger.

The former Atalanta man - who signed for United on an initial £19m deal back in January 2021 - notably spent the 2022/23 campaign on loan with the Black Cats alongside Clarke, having been a key figure in the side that reached the play-off semi-finals.

While the £29k-per-week sensation is currently part of the Red Devils' pre-season tour squad, it is yet to be seen if the youngster will have a part to play in Erik ten Hag's first-team plans next season.

Should Burnley sign Amad Diallo?

It does appear at present that it is Clarke who has caught the attention of Kompany and his staff, with the former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur wideman having sparkled for Tony Mowbray's side last term after finishing atop the assist charts in the Championship, racking up 12 in total.

Having also plundered nine league goals in the second tier in 2022/23, it is easy to see why the York-born dynamo is of interest to those at Turf Moor, with the Clarets potentially able to offer him the chance to prove his worth at a higher level.

That being said, however, Burnley could easily forget all about the former England youth international if they were to turn their attention to Amad instead, with the latter man having also dazzled in the Championship last season.

Lauded as a "joy to watch" by journalist Josh Bunting - who described him as "one of the best players" that Sunderland have had "in years" - the one-time Rangers loanee scored 14 goals and provided three assists in the league, proving himself "an absolute wizard", in the words of journalist James Copley.

The Man United man's quality on the ball is also showcased by the fact that he ranks in the top 2% among his peers in the Men's next eight competitions for pass completion, while Clarke, by contrast, ranks in just the bottom 34% in that regard.

In a defensive sense the four-cap international also shone as he ranks in the top 6% for interceptions made, with that again a superior record to that of his ex-Sunderland teammate, who ranks in just the top 28% for that same metric.

Clearly something of an all-round talent, Amad would certainly be a worthwhile capture for Burnley next season - even if just on loan - allowing Kompany to find a perfect alternative to top target, Clarke.