Burnley have made an approach to sign Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga, according to Football Insider.

Who is Lokonga?

Lokonga is 23 years of age and is primarily a central midfielder who can also play in a defensive role. Valued at €15m by Transfermarkt, the player has earned one senior cap for Belgium and signed for Arsenal back in 2021.

The Belgian is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace, where he has made nine appearances after joining in January, although he has only started one game since Roy Hodgson returned to Selhurst Park.

Vincent Kompany is a huge fan of the midfielder and previously hailed Lokonga, comparing him to former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

"I was watching football from different countries, different places. And I saw Sambi play his first game - his first two games - then he got an injury to his knee. "But the first thing I did when I saw Sambi is I went to Mikel and said, 'You've got to watch this guy, he's the new Yaya Toure.’”

Kompany went on to describe Lokonga as a “special” player:

"The point is you need players who are not afraid to have the ball when the going gets tough. As a centre-back, your job stops at a certain point on the ball.

"And you need to be able to give it to people who see the next pass, see the next move, take responsibility, take people on and put that tempo in when there's no tempo in the game anymore. For me, that's what Sambi has that makes him special."

What’s the latest Burnley transfer news?

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O’Rourke, Burnley have made Lokonga a top target ahead of their Premier League return.

The Clarets have moved quickly to open talks over a potential deal, making an approach to sign the midfielder on loan. Lokonga is thought to be happy to head out on loan again next season, however, he would like guarantees over playing time.

Kompany has the likes of Josh Brownhill and Josh Cullen to choose from in central midfield, with the pair ranking among the top performers at Turf Moor this season, as per WhoScored.

However, in terms of squad depth, you could argue that Burnley are fairly light in midfield, with Jack Cork and Samuel Bastien also options. Therefore, bringing in a fifth midfielder in Lokonga, a player who Kompany knows and admires and has Premier League experience, could be a shrewd move as the club look to cement their place back in the top flight.