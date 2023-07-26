Burnley have already moved to strengthen their centre-forward ranks this summer with the signing of Zeki Amdouni, although the Clarets are also said to be among the clubs who have shown an interest in Union Berlin marksman, Sheraldo Becker.

What's the latest on Becker to Burnley?

According to German outlet, Bild, the newly-promoted side - as well as the likes of West Ham United and Fulham - are said to have 'dealt with' the 28-year-old in recent times amid their interest in a possible summer move.

While the report suggests that the Suriname international is currently eyeing a switch to Serie A, the Sport Bild had previously suggested last month that the 5 foot 11 ace was 'hoping for a move' to the Premier League.

If Vincent Kompany's side are to win the race for the striker, the belief is that a fee of around €17m (£15m) could be required, with the former ADO Den Haag man having just a year left on his existing deal.

Should Burnley sign Sheraldo Becker?

The one-time Ajax man has caught the eye following an impressive 2022/23 campaign in the Bundesliga, having scored 11 goals and provided seven assists as his current side secured an unlikely Champions League berth.

Hailed as "clinical" and "creative" by journalist Josh Bunting, the £10k-per-week asset boasts an overall tally of 45 goal involvements in 122 games in all competitions for Union to date, having particularly thrived since making the move to Berlin back in 2019.

Despite the Netherlands-born hotshot's impressive return of late, that impact may not necessarily be replicated in English football if he is to make the move to Turf Moor this summer, with Burnley having notably been stung by their signing of towering Dutchman, Wout Weghorst from the Bundesliga back in January 2022.

The 6 foot 6 colossus was snapped up by then-boss Sean Dyche on a £12m deal from Wolfsburg with the aim of helping to fire the Lancashire outfit away from danger, with the striker having racked up an impressive haul of 70 goals in just 144 games for his previous employers.

Having made his mark in Germany - much like Becker - the hope was that Weghorst would comfortably be able to shine in the Premier League, although he ultimately went on to score just two goals in 20 league outings in the second half of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 23-cap international was subsequently shipped out on loan to Besiktas and then to Manchester United last season, although the 30-year-old was again unable to impress during his time at Old Trafford, having failed to score a single league goal following his arrival in January.

Now back at Burnley, the misfiring marksman was notably booed by supporters after featuring in the recent 2-0 defeat to Genk in pre-season, with that an indication of just what a disastrous time it has been for Weghorst in English football.

The fear may be that signing Becker could lead to a similar scenario for Kompany and co this summer, with making that leap from the Bundesliga to the Premier League clearly not a straightforward one.