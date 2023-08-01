Burnley are reportedly keen on sealing a deal for Galatasaray defender, Sacha Boey, amid reports that the newly-promoted side have lodged a bid to sign the promising Frenchman.

What's the latest on Boey to Burnley?

According to ex-GOAL journalist Marc Mechenoua, the Clarets are said to be in talks regarding a summer move for the 22-year-old, with an "offer" having seemingly already been made by those at Turf Moor.

Writing on Twitter, the transfer insider revealed: "Burnley, which is interested in several young French players, wants to recruit Sacha Boey (22). The English team led by Vincent Kompany has already sent an offer to Galatasaray. Ongoing discussions."

While Mechenoua did not state the value of that bid, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has previously suggested that the Turkish giants are looking for a fee in the region of €25m (£21m) if they are to sanction a sale, with Arsenal among those also showing an interest.

Who is Sacha Boey?

The in-demand defender could well represent a potential long-term solution for the Lancashire side at right-back, with the youngster's arrival potentially set to spell bad news for Wales international, Connor Roberts and his hopes of securing a regular role in the side.

The latter man did feature in 43 games in the Championship last season - 39 of which came from the start - after establishing himself as the first-choice option in that full-back berth, although the 27-year-old could find his place under threat by the presence of "a true warrior" like Boey, as described by journalist Kaya Temel.

While also comfortable at left-back, the former Stade Rennais ace has typically lined up on the right flank in recent times, having chipped in with one goal and four assists in 31 Super Lig outings in 2022/23.

While Roberts' tally of ten goal involvements places him ahead of Boey in that regard, the former France youth international did showcase his superior creative class after creating eight big chances in total, while the current Burnley man failed to create a single big chance, by contrast.

Equally, what is perhaps most impressive about the reported Clarets target is his defensive acumen as he averaged a mammoth 4.4 tackles and interceptions per game from his full-back berth, while the 5 foot 10 ace also showcased his physical prowess after winning 65% of his aerial duels.

That return is undoubtedly far more impressive than what Roberts achieved under Kompany last season, with the former Swansea City man averaging just 1.7 tackles and interceptions per game, while also winning just 47% of his aerial duels.

Boey's eye-catching form ultimately saw him record a standout average match rating of 7.14, as per Sofascore, in 2022/23, with that placing him fifth among the Burnley squad in that regard - with Roberts further back in seventh.

That should indicate that despite the key role that the Welshman played in helping Kompany's side to secure promotion, the 5 foot 9 ace could find himself swiftly usurped if Boey is to be brought to England this summer.

Although the likes of Arsenal are also showing an interest, the former Anderlecht boss should do all he can to push for a move...