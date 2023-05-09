Burnley finished the 2022/23 campaign in style on Monday as their 3-0 win over Cardiff at Turf Moor resulted in them finishing on a staggering 101 points in the Championship.

Vincent Kompany led his side to the title in impressive fashion and is now preparing for his first stint in the Premier League as a manager heading into next season.

Work is already underway to build a squad capable of competing in the top-flight and some difficult decisions have been made; including the one to not renew Ashley Barnes' contract with the club.

The centre-forward's nine-year spell at Turf Moor is coming to an end after the 33-year-old produced seven goals and three assists in 39 Championship appearances this term.

What's the latests on Burnley's interest in Charles De Ketelaere?

It was recently reported that Burnley are one of the clubs who are interested in signing AC Milan attacker Charles De Ketelaere this summer and the ace could be the dream heir to Barnes in 2023/24.

The Italian giants are unlikely to cash in on the Belgian international permanently but could be open to sending him out on loan for a season and the Clarets, alongside Leeds United, have put themselves forward as a possible landing spot for the youngster.

Since joining from Club Brugge last summer, the 22-year-old has struggled to find his feet in Italy and has only contributed with one assist, whilst failing to score a single goal, in 29 Serie A outings.

Could De Ketelaere replace Ashley Barnes at Burnley?

However, his exceptional form in Belgium in 2021/22 suggests that there is an excellent player there to unearth and Kompany could swoop for his compatriot to unlock his potential in the Premier League as Barnes' replacement.

De Ketelaere produced 14 goals and nine assists across 39 Pro League appearances last season and showcased his quality as both a scorer and a creator. He created a whopping 16 'big chances' and provided 1.7 key passes per game for his teammates in the Belgian top-flight.

The £48k-per-week dynamo, who was once hailed as "prolific" and "creative" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, could step into the role that Barnes played by offering a goal threat through the middle whilst also using his ability to create for others to set up the wide players and midfielders for chances to score.

Therefore, De Ketelaere could be the dream heir to the number nine position at Turf Moor next season, as a goalscorer and creator, if he can get back to his best and that is why this could be a shrewd signing for the Clarets this summer.