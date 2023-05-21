Burnley are reportedly interested in signing Standard Liege defensive midfielder Gojko Cimirot this summer and the Bosnian could be a great long-term heir to Jack Cork at Turf Moor.

Could Burnley sign Gojko Cimirot?

According to Belgian news outlet Niewsblaud, both Burnley and Royal Antwerp are interested in signing the 30-year-old this summer as he stalls on signing a new contract with Les Rouches.

The Pro League side are said to have offered him a new three-year deal but so far a salary cannot be agreed upon, which could open the door for Burnley to sign him on a free transfer this summer, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

The Bosman ruling, which allows English clubs to sign foreign players six months ahead of their contract expiry, could give Burnley an edge in this particular transfer race as they are free to open discussions with the 30-year-old now.

Would Cimirot be a good heir to Cork at Burnley?

This season has seen Cimirot make 34 appearances in the Pro League with Standard Liege, while he boasts 199 appearances in total, with two goals and eight assists in that time.

WhoScored suggests that the Bosnian's main strength is his passing, which immediately suggests that he would fit into Kompany's possession-hungry style of play, with the Belgian manager no doubt well aware of his ability from his time managing Anderlecht in the same division.

This season saw Cork make 39 appearances in the Championship en route to the title so he is clearly an important member of the squad but he will turn 34 this summer and cannot be considered a long-term option for Kompany in the Premier League.

Although the former Southampton man is something of a club icon having made 261 appearances for the Clarets, it seems clear that he needs replacing and Cimirot would represent an experienced, low-risk option for Burnley this summer.

Lauded for his "impressive" displays in Belgium by journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Cimirot has also earned 51 caps for his country so certainly wouldn't be phased by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Kompany has had a lot of success in recruiting from Belgium, with the likes of Samuel Benson, Anass Zaroury and Josh Cullen all arriving from the Pro League last summer and playing a huge part in promotion.

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see the Manchester City legend return to his home country once again this summer in search of new signings, and Cimirot could represent another excellent, affordable option.