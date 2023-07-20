Burnley have been told how much they would have to pay €10m to land Aster Vranckx this summer, according to a report from DH, via Sport Witness.

Who is Aster Vranckx?

The 20-year-old currently plays for Wolfsburg in Germany, but didn't spend the 2022/23 campaign with the club. Instead, he was sent out on a season-long loan deal to AC Milan, and he featured more for the Italian outfit than he had managed with the Bundesliga club last campaign.

Wolfsburg gave him only one league outing before his move, while the Serie A club played him on nine occasions in the league with two of those coming from the start. It meant the midfielder spent most of his time sidelined and managed no goals or assists, but earned some valuable experience in a high level side - Milan made the last four of the Champions League.

Having been given his debut for Wolfsburg in his teens, he has also showcased an ability to perform in a top league. When he first arrived in Germany, he played 24 times in the Bundesliga for them and even chipped in with two goals despite being just 18 at the time. Prior to that, he had also impressed with Mechelen in Belgium - he made his debut for the First Division A side at just 16 and went on to play in 38 league games for them during his time there, with five goals and three assists.

Are Burnley signing Aster Vranckx?

Vranckx then is only relatively early on in his career but has already racked up over 50 league games in total. However, with his gametime dipping at his parent club, it appears he could be available this summer and there is interest in his services.

According to a report from DH, via Sport Witness, the wonderkid is on the radar of Burnley in the Premier League but also Fulham and PSV. It seems as though Wolfsburg are prepared to let him leave, as he isn't a part of their plans at the club and a deal could therefore happen.

No official bid has been made by any of the aforementioned teams - it seems to be just interest at this point - but the German outfit have already slapped a 10 million Euro (£8.6m) price tag on his head should any offers come in. It means the Clarets would need to stump up a fair amount of cash to sign the youngster.

He already appears to have caught the eye of those who have watched him. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has highlighted Vranckx as part of what he describes as a "superb generation" of talent in midfield for his country Belgium.

Vranckx has already managed two caps for his national team, and the potential appears to be there for the 20-year-old to perhaps play a prominent part for them in the future. If Burnley did snap him up then, it appears they could be landing a real gem - it's just whether they would be prepared to take such an expensive gamble by their standards.